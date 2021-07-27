-
President Biden and a bipartisan group of centrist senators have reached a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal. But Democrats also want to pass a separate…
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate, including Ohio’s senior senator, are working on legislation they say would improve voting rights around the...
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) toured the Cincinnati Health Department Friday. Nurses who've been giving COVID-19 vaccinations talked about how the rollout is…
Most people who know me well know that I am not just a political junkie who has made a living for decades covering candidates and elections for newspapers…
The vice president makes her first trip to Cincinnati Friday since taking office. Kamala Harris will visit UC's 1819 Innovation Hub for a noontime…
Democratic US Sen Sherrod Brown is calling on President Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th amendment. That would allow Vice...
Ohio's two U.S. Senators are among the congressional leaders calling for passage of a new economic relief package. The senators say the bipartisan...
We are expected to learn more about the next COVID-19 relief legislation to be considered at the U.S. Congress on Monday.The $908 billion aid package is…
As other states continue to tally the votes in the presidential race, President Donald Trump is making unfounded statements about widespread fraud that...
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants Congress to approve $100 billion in emergency rental assistance as part of the next federal coronavirus relief measure.