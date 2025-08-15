Political comebacks, Cincinnati crime, and more top stories

Is Sherrod Brown looking for another political comeback? And could he have a better shot this time around against a different Republican? On Cincinnati Edition, Brown ends the speculation about his next move.

Plus, another comeback kid. Why is Christopher Smitherman eyeing the crowded Council race?

And the firestorm over Cincinnati crime. What do the numbers really show and how do residents feel about safety?

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Jeremy Pelzer, politics reporter, Cleveland.com

Jay Shakur, reporter, WCPO

Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

