Millions incoming in U.S. Senate race in Ohio, more than a year out from election

The only candidates in the race for U.S. Senate next year in Ohio have brought in millions in the few weeks since they both kicked off their campaigns.

Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown put out his fundraising numbers first, announcing on Tuesday that he'd raised $8 million in six weeks. His campaign had earlier reported he brought in $3.6 million in the first 24 hours in August, following his launch to return to the Senate after his loss to Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) last year.

"The third-quarter total was powered by an army of grassroots donors, with 97% of individual donations under $100 and an average grassroots contribution of $24.36," a statement from Brown's campaign said. "Of the $8 million total, Sherrod raised $7 million directly into his campaign and an additional $1 million into affiliated joint fundraising committees."

Incumbent Republican Sen. Jon Husted raised $3.7 million, which a statement from his campaign described as “the highest amount ever raised by a Republican candidate at this stage of a U.S. Senate race in Ohio." The statement said Husted's quarterly haul has grown by $1 million each quarter and added: “The record-setting haul places Husted among the top Republican Senate campaigns nationwide this quarter.”

But the money hauls in the Ohio race pale in comparison to the U.S. Senate contests that are shaping up to be the most costly. The Federal Elections Commission website reports that as of the end of June, incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has raised just under $42 million, with the second-highest total of almost $26 million raised by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

The two candidates are working not only to raise money but also to score union endorsements. Brown has lined up several, including big education unions and several trade unions such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 75, 880 and 1059. Husted got the support of the International Union of Operating Engineers in all 88 counties and the Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council, which had supported Brown previously.