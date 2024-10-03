Covington City Commission: Meet candidate Cari Garriga

Covington voters will have eight choices as they vote on their next city commission. That four-member body appoints the city manager, who is responsible for Covington's day-to-day operations. The mayor presides over the commission and also votes with the it on issues decided by the commission.

We sent a candidate survey to all eight commission candidates. Below are candidate Cari Garriga's responses.

Please briefly describe your reasons for seeking this office.

I am running for Covington City Commission because the city can benefit from my personal and professional background and expertise. I have experience as a provost at Thomas More University, supervising tough budget expenditures and working with different kinds of people. I bring varied language and cultural knowledge to commission, to diversify and contribute new ideas. Covington has been a progressive city that now needs to take the next step to an inclusive future and vote for the first Hispanic woman commissioner, who, incidentally, is highly qualified for the position. I have an even and calm temperament, play nicely in the sandbox, and excel at creating and nurturing relationships. I was born in Puerto Rico but now live in Covington; this is my home, and I am dedicated to its well-being. Covington has a bright future, and I can help it be brighter.

Covington faced a budget shortfall this year. What can the next city commission do to assure a balanced budget and reliable basic public services in the coming years?

My campaign stands for fiscal responsibility. Just like any family needs to stay within budget, so does the city. It should be Covington’s priority to work through the shortfall. Unfortunately, the choices are few: to trim, and to diversify sources of revenue. Covington may be able to look to grants or foundations to balance some of the shortfall, but hard decisions may need to be made.

As a former higher education administrator, I have experience surgically and carefully examining budgets to realize cost savings. The present time brings interesting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for north Covington: The Central Riverfront Development, the 4th Street bridge, the Brent Spence project, among others. These will support small businesses throughout the entire city. My point is that we must make decisions that safeguard Covington’s economic future. Any future tax abatements and incentives to economic development should be carefully vetted to guard the city’s financial interests. It is imperative to balance economic development with contextual decisions for a high quality of life for all residents.

The Central Business District is on fire (as pictured on the payroll tax and net profit tax revenue heat map) and Latonia is home to many new ventures. Anyone who reads the weekly city newsletter knows there is SO much going on in our city! As the city invests in infrastructure, it also needs to invest in human capital: workforce development programs to fill local job demands, offering entrepreneurship support, and work on attracting skilled workers at all levels.

Simultaneously, Covington can take steps towards cost reduction and efficiency by adopting appropriate technology, conducting performance audits and energy audits of city buildings; and implementing smart technologies to increase the efficacy of services.

Northern Kentucky has significant need for more housing. What can commission do to help the housing situation in Covington?

Affordable housing needs to include conditions that defend the dignity of the dweller and protect the city’s infrastructure. Affordable housing should be a priority in all of northern Kentucky; that is, Covington should not bear the burden for the bulk of the affordable housing. Workers deserve the option of living in the communities in which they work, and regional collaboration has many additional benefits.

To ensure a robust inventory of affordable housing, a multi-faceted approach is best. The city can investigate infill housing opportunities; not all has to be brand new development. The city can also weaponize the enforcement of code violations into foreclosures so that sleepy landlords are fined until the properties are brought online for residential use or taken and sold to those willing to refurbish them.

As the city develops land, it can leverage affordable housing as part of deals made with developers. In addition, there are developers who specialize in affordable housing options — consider using them. A creative way to utilize former commercial or industrial properties is also a way to increase the number of units of affordable housing, perhaps with micro-condos through adaptive re-use initiatives. Covington should also continue to cooperate with social agencies and continue to use grants and tax credit incentives for home redevelopment.

Implementation of these strategies will ensure a diverse range of affordable living options while maintaining community character and promoting economic stability.

What opportunities and challenges do you see the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project bringing to Covington?

I see two themes: connectivity and quality of life, and they are both opportunities and challenges. The Brent Spence Corridor project is the No. 1 infrastructure project in the country. The current situation is untenable and dangerous; the new plan brings the possibility for increased connectivity, safety, and notoriety for the city. Improvements in commerce, tourism, and individual commute time are positives. The opportunity to do something distinctive and ecologically sound is also a strong positive.

On the negative side, there is the fact that we will have to undergo the project and suffer through all the construction. And we will have to make sure that this process does not significantly affect our quality of life. Noise pollution, environmental pollution from increased traffic, and the increased traffic itself may be detrimental for our city, if the project is not handled properly with the interest of the residents of Covington at heart.

The city has undertaken an ambitious development project on the site of the former IRS processing center. What role will commission play in maximizing this effort and helping finish the job?

We need to expedite construction of the medical school and the law school. These projects are already approved and will bring a lot of revenue for the city. As the rest of the development falls into place, the commission needs to be mindful and intentional in its decision making. The commission should work to make sure all of Covington’s residents benefits from this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Covington’s neighborhoods and small businesses need to be showcased as part of the pitch for the development of the former IRS site. We are one Covington, even though the latest talk is on the infamous $5-billion mile.

The commission should work swiftly and with transparency in making decisions to move this project forward. Incidentally, this is part of why I support the change in structure to the mayor-council model for Covington. It will allow for executive power in the mayor’s position, making commission more nimble in helping us achieve our goals for an even better Covington.

Advocates have been vocal about the need for better pedestrian and bicycle safety infrastructure in Covington. What is your stance on this issue?

I support creating a master plan for safer transportation initiatives. The experience with the Texas turnaround proves that traffic flow changes can improve safety. I am for shared-use paths, especially considering the opportunities presented by upcoming development. Covington needs to invest in bike and pedestrian infrastructure, because it is the right thing to do, but also to honor those who have lost their lives while biking or walking on our streets.

I support the comments or recommendations made by Tri-State Trails. I have noticed an increase in bicycle traffic as it relates to transportation. Biking is a means for both recreation and transportation.

Recreation is important for health and well-being. But facilitating safe use of bikes as transportation is an equity issue. Data from 2020 say up to 29% of Covington and 48% of Newport residents do not have access to a car. For them, biking is their most accessible mode of transportation. Bikes are a viable alternative that help reduce noise and air pollution and are healthy for the one pedaling. We need to make sure it is safely done.

Any closing observations?

No response