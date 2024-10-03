Covington City Commission: Meet candidate Bradie Bowen

Covington voters will have eight choices as they vote on their next city commission. That four-member body appoints the city manager, who is responsible for Covington's day-to-day operations. The mayor presides over the commission and also votes with it on issues decided by the commission.

We sent a candidate survey to all eight commission candidates. Below are candidate Bradie Bowen's responses, which have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

You may also want to read:

Please briefly describe your reasons for seeking this office.

I have served as an employee of the Covington Independent School District as a teacher and administrator for 22 years. After becoming an administrator in the district, I felt it was important to be a part of the community so I made the move to Latonia 14 years ago.

Through my time spent with the families of Covington I became invested in working towards providing safe, quality housing for our residents. This led me to become part of the Housing Authority of Covington Board and later Neighborhood Investment Partners. My time in Covington has had a profound impact on my views of youth violence, as well as interventions and prevention strategies.

These experiences are what motivated me to want to do more for my community at the local government level. Although I am not a Covington native, I made the choice to become a resident to be near my place of work and those who I serve and support. I’ve been fortunate to develop lasting relationships with many families and former students who I still try to support to the best of my abilities. Students who graduated many years ago still reach out to ask for guidance about how to enroll in career classes, find housing, or to share their accomplishments.

These families and former students are the reason I want to serve my community in a capacity beyond that of the school system. They are the reason I want to see our city thrive and be a place where all feel welcome and are comfortable engaging with local government.

Covington faced a budget shortfall this year. What can the next city commission do to assure a balanced budget and reliable basic public services in the coming years?

A critical review of the personnel costs, policies, and procedures would be a starting point for addressing the budget shortfall. Identifying departments with excessive overtime pay and reorganizing them to run more efficiently to reduce the costs should be the first priority. Next, city leaders should evaluate each position within the organization to determine exactly what the employee is responsible for to identify areas of overlap or to make critical decisions about positions that could be absorbed into other departments. Services that could be contracted out for less than hiring new staff should be considered. There should also be a freeze on travel expenses until the shortfall is fully addressed. Vendors and supplier contracts should be reviewed and renegotiated when possible. Cooperative agreements with other local governments could also support costs. Sharing large equipment rather than making new purchases is one example.

Northern Kentucky has significant need for more housing. What can commission do to help the housing situation in Covington?

Educators, mental health care providers, social workers, and service industry workers all fill vital roles in our community, yet many cannot afford to rent apartments in our city. Yes, we have first-time home buyer's programs; however, many people do not want or cannot handle the responsibility of being a home owner, particularly when starting their careers.

One potential solution is the development of inclusionary zoning ordinances. Inclusionary zoning ordinances, or inclusionary housing, require that all new developments contain units at varying levels — market, work force, and affordable rates. While inclusionary housing won’t solve all of the issues, it is one step we should take to tackle the housing cost problem.

Inclusionary ordinances require the practice of creating units priced for varying income levels. As an up and coming city, having been named one of the top cities to live by Money.com, Covington is at a point where we can implement inclusionary policies without deterring potential investors. Covington must continue the tradition of being a leader in the region for creative housing solutions that meet the needs of all.

What opportunities and challenges do you see the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project bringing to Covington?

One potential concern that I see related to the Brent Spence project is that it will create a disconnect between the western portion of Covington and the downtown area. We will need to ensure there is a plan in place to retain efficient connectivity between both areas of the city. We cannot allow the area to the west of the bridge to become so isolated that it falls into decline as so many communities did with the creation of the interstate highway systems during the 1970s. An obvious positive outcome will be the increase in available jobs, if handled properly. This is an opportunity to give priority to companies that have strong unions, particularly those who employ local residents. Research compiled by NKADD [Northern Kentucky Area Development District] recognizes that we have a housing shortage in the Northern Kentucky area which means we cannot sustain a significant influx of workers who need temporary housing.

The city has undertaken an ambitious development project on the site of the former IRS processing center. What role will commission play in maximizing this effort and helping finish the job?

It is the responsibility of the city commission to develop a site that meets the specific needs of our community. That means looking beyond developers who propose solely market rate and high income housing. NKADD research shows that 60% of Northern Kentucky residents make less than $60,000. While those at the higher end of that salary range may be able to afford market rate housing, there are many who do not make nearly that much, but who also make too much to qualify for assistance. Lower wage workers such as teachers, mental health providers, and those in the service industry should be able to afford housing in the communities where they work. Ensuring that a portion of the development is dedicated to housing these individuals can afford should be a priority.

Advocates have been vocal about the need for better pedestrian and bicycle safety infrastructure in Covington. What is your stance on this issue?

I agree with the groups advocating for improvements that increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists; however, we need to work together to create a plan that increases safety while taking into consideration the infrastructure we have to work with. I feel that if the city government and the pedestrian/cyclist advocates work together, a compromise can be made to meet the needs of both groups.

Any closing observations?

Candidate did not respond.