Meet Vanessa Enoch, Ohio 8th district candidate

Ohio's 8th Congressional District encompasses five counties in southwest and western Ohio, including Butler, Darke, and Preble counties, and portions of Hamilton and Miami counties. Former House Speaker John Boehner held the seat from 1991 to 2015, when he resigned. Warren Davidson was elected to finish Boehner's final term and has held the position since 2016.

Learn more about Enoch below. Her opponent, Warren Davidson, did not respond to multiple requests. You can read about other local races in WVXU's voter guide.

Candidates were given the same survey questions and word limit of no more than 250 words to respond to each question. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

Candidate name: Vanessa Enoch

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.enochforcongress.com

Biography

Dr. Vanessa Enoch is a distinguished entrepreneur with an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Dr. Enoch worked in corporate America for nearly a decade before launching her business in 1999. As the founder, president and CEO of Cultural Impact, LLC, a management and technology consulting firm, she has been at the forefront of providing innovative business support services. Additionally, her role as president and CEO of Vision Works, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing and advancing groundbreaking ideas, underscores her commitment to tackling global issues such as childhood trauma, poverty alleviation, and food insecurity. Her international experience enriches her work, allowing her to operate effectively across diverse cultural landscapes. Her businesses currently employ 15 full and part-time staff members.

Dr. Enoch's contributions to journalism have been recognized with awards from the Society for Professional Journalism in 2018 and 2020, highlighting her impactful reporting in criminal justice. She holds an MBA with a concentration in information technology from Xavier University and a Ph.D. in public policy from Union Institute & University, her academic work focused on examining the obstacles Black women judges face in Ohio.

Enoch is an Associate Minister and the first and so far the only woman Deacon at the more than 105-year-old New Prospect Baptist Church in Cincinnati, OH. Her accolades include being named one of the 15 Women in Business and a nomination for the Cincinnati Business Courier's Forty Under 40 award. Enoch is a member of the 1st Cincinnati Chamber C-Change Leadership Class.

What life or professional experiences make you the best person for this position?



I have faced many personal and professional challenges that have shaped me into a resilient and dedicated advocate for my community. As a widow and single mother of two daughters, I understand firsthand the struggles of raising a family on a single income. After losing my husband in 2009, I worked tirelessly to provide for my daughters while pursuing higher education and building a career. Despite financial setbacks, including losing my job when it was outsourced, I turned adversity into opportunity by starting my own business, which now employs others and contributes to the local economy​​.

I was the first in my family to graduate from college, earning a master’s degree and a Ph.D., which has equipped me with the skills to balance budgets and craft effective public policy​. These experiences have instilled in me a deep sense of empathy and a commitment to fighting for policies that help working families, veterans, and those impacted by systemic injustices. My resilience has driven me to fight for higher-paying jobs, affordable health care, and to challenge the status quo, ensuring that everyone in our district has the opportunity to succeed​.

My journey has not been easy, but it has strengthened my resolve to serve as a compassionate and effective representative for my constituents. I believe my experiences uniquely position me to understand and address the challenges many Ohioans face today.

What concerns or themes are you hearing in conversations with people in your district? How do you specifically plan to address those issues with legislation or other solutions?



In conversations with people across Ohio's 8th District, the recurring concerns I hear include the rising cost of living, access to affordable health care, job security. Many families are struggling to make ends meet, particularly with inflation driving up prices on everyday goods and housing. Voters also express frustration with the health care system, especially the high cost of prescription drugs and lack of coverage for essential services like maternity care and mental health support. Additionally, constituents are concerned about job loss, economic instability, and the failure to invest in local communities.

To address these issues, I plan to advocate for policies that directly benefit working families. I will support legislation to raise the minimum wage, lower prescription drug prices, and expand Medicare to ensure health care is affordable for all​. I will also fight to increase federal investment in job creation and infrastructure projects that benefit Ohio, bringing good-paying jobs to the district while rebuilding our communities​.

I will also support increased federal funding for affordable housing programs, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), which incentivizes developers to build affordable housing units. Expanding these programs can help increase the supply of affordable homes for low- and moderate-income families.

Push for policies that help first-time homebuyers, such as down payment assistance programs or federal grants. These initiatives can help reduce the barriers to homeownership for middle- and low-income families.

Do you feel it is important to work across the aisle? Why or why not? How would you appeal to constituents who are not aligned with your party?

Yes, I believe it is essential to work across the aisle. Effective governance requires collaboration and a willingness to find common ground, especially when it comes to addressing the complex issues that affect all Americans, regardless of party affiliation. By engaging with colleagues from different political backgrounds, we can craft more comprehensive solutions that serve the broader interests of our communities, not just partisan agendas. I am committed to finding practical solutions that benefit everyone, whether it's on issues like health care, jobs, or infrastructure.

To appeal to constituents who are not aligned with my party, I focus on the issues we all care about: affordable health care, good-paying jobs, and a strong economy. Many of the concerns that impact our district are not partisan in nature, and I believe in approaching these issues with common sense and integrity. I also make it a point to listen to the concerns of all voters, not just those who share my political views. Open dialogue and empathy are key to representing everyone effectively.

By focusing on solutions rather than party labels, I can demonstrate that I am here to serve the entire district. I will work hard to earn the trust of every voter by staying grounded in the issues that matter most to their daily lives and by being willing to collaborate with others to get things done.

Although inflation has stabilized, prices are still significantly elevated compared to a few years ago. What can Congress realistically accomplish in the next two years to support people struggling with high prices?



In the next two years, Congress can take several realistic steps to provide relief to Americans struggling with elevated costs:

a) Lower Prescription Drug Prices: Congress can build on recent efforts to cap insulin prices and expand the ability of Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Reducing health care costs, particularly for life-saving medications, would immediately relieve financial pressure on millions of Americans.

b) Increase Affordable Housing Supply: Congress can pass legislation to expand affordable housing initiatives, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, and incentivize new housing construction. By addressing the housing supply shortage, we can help reduce skyrocketing rent and home prices.

c) Expand Childcare and Education Support: High childcare costs are a major burden for working families. Congress can increase funding for childcare subsidies and invest in universal pre-K programs, helping families save money and allowing parents to stay in the workforce.

d) Support Small Businesses and Wages: Congress can support policies that boost small business growth and raise the federal minimum wage to reflect the increased cost of living. By ensuring wages keep pace with inflation, working families can better meet their financial needs.

e) Energy and Utility Bill Relief: Congress can continue to invest in clean energy programs that reduce long-term energy costs and expand subsidies for heating and utility assistance to help families manage their bills.

By focusing on these practical solutions, Congress can offer meaningful relief to families still grappling with high prices.

Your district crosses a wide swath of urban and rural communities. What values do you think your constituents expect of you?

My constituents, whether from urban or rural communities, expect me to embody values that reflect integrity, hard work, and a deep commitment to their well-being. First and foremost, they want a representative who listens — someone who understands the unique challenges they face, whether it’s access to jobs and health care in rural areas or affordable housing and economic development in urban centers. They expect me to be a problem-solver, working tirelessly to address these issues and bridge the gap between diverse communities.

Accountability and transparency are also critical values. Voters want to know that their representative is working for them, not for special interests or corporate donors. I have committed to not accepting corporate PAC money, ensuring that my loyalty remains with the people I serve​.

Additionally, they value someone who will fight for fairness and opportunity. Whether advocating for affordable health care, quality education, or better-paying jobs, my constituents expect me to work toward solutions that uplift everyone, regardless of background or geography. They also value resilience and determination — qualities I have demonstrated throughout my life as a single mother, business owner, and community advocate​.

Ultimately, my constituents expect a representative who will bring people together, focus on shared concerns, and deliver results that improve their lives, while maintaining a strong ethical compass and unwavering dedication to their needs.