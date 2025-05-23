Will other big names enter the Ohio governor's race, the Brent Spence is a go, plus more top stories

With nearly a year to go before the primary election, the Ohio Republican Party is endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy for governor. Attorney General Dave Yost has dropped out of the race. But could another candidate with Buckeye bona fides still jump in? On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the state of the Ohio’s governor’s race.

We also hear about preliminary autopsy results in the death of Ryan Hinton.

Plus, an update on the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge project.

Guests:

- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

- Andrew Tobias, state government and politics reporter, Signal Ohio

- Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: