-
President-elect Trump is said to be encouraging Vivek Ramaswamy to go to the Senate, according to reports.
-
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new agency he's calling the "Department of Government Efficiency."
-
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Republican presidential candidate and Trump campaign surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy about what Trump has to do to get his campaign back on track.
-
Vivek Ramaswamy's longshot presidential candidacy ran out of steam in Iowa. What's next for the Cincinnati Republican?
-
Ramaswamy, who predicted to Axios in October a "solid second or third" finish in the Iowa caucuses, came in fourth in the first presidential contest.
-
On Cincinnati Edition, we spend the full hour with political journalist Ken Rudin.