Ohio National Guard to D.C., scrutiny over voting machines, and more top stories
His seat wasn’t up on Ohio’s Supreme Court… but he wanted to run anyway. On Cincinnati Edition, did Justice Pat Fischer find a way to stay on the bench past retirement? And why did he change his mind about running?
Plus, why Vivek Ramaswamy wants to monitor how judges dole out sentences, voting machines are under scrutiny in Ohio, and how Ohioans are responding to Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to D.C.
Guests:
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Amanda Becker, reporter, the 19th
- Andrew Tobias, reporter, Signal Ohio
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
- David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
