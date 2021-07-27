-
In many states including Ohio, our courts lack comprehensive data on criminal sentences. This leaves judges with no way to evaluate their sentences…
A sharply divided Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a southwest Ohio school district’s policy of allowing 10 teachers and staff to carry weapons in...
The announcement by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, the newest Democrat on the seven-member court, that she will run for Chief Justice in…
The first candidate has announced her bid to be the next Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in a race that will be decided in November of 2022....
Across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, absentee ballots have been mailed, early voting is in place, and Nov. 3 – Election Day – is here. No matter how or when…
Way down at the bottom of the Ohio ballot are two important races – two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. These are non-partisan races on the ballot, but...
The Ohio Supreme Court has let stand the law that allows the state to take over failing school districts, starting with the Youngstown City Schools in...
The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a coalition that’s pushing a voting rights amendment for this fall’s ballot. The justices rejected a decision made...
The Ohio Supreme Court had a historic session on Tuesday – oral arguments were conducted remotely.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has assembled a task force to examine how judges set bail for people charged with crimes. The group had its first meeting Wednesday. O’Connor is asking the task force to look at how bail is set in other states and to talk about possible changes to Ohio’s rules.