Here are your Ohio Supreme Court match-ups for November

Republicans make up the majority of the justices on Ohio's Supreme Court, but that composition could change come November.

Two of the three Democratic justices currently on the court are up for re-election, and another seat is up for grabs, too: Republican Justice Joseph Deters — the former Hamilton County prosecutor appointed to the court in 2023 to fill the vacancy left by now-Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy — is running for a full six-year term, challenging incumbent Democratic Justice Melody Stewart. That means the seat Deters now occupies is open.

While the Democratic and Republican candidates for the two 2025 terms ran unopposed, two Democrats vied to face Republican Daniel R. Hawkins — who ran unopposed — for Deter's open seat Tuesday. Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes emerged with more than 60% of the unofficial vote count over Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison, who had the endorsement of the Ohio Democratic Party.

Below are the resulting match-ups for those seats following Ohio's primary election. Voters will decide who takes these seats during the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5.

You must be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot in that election. You can check to see if you are registered on the Ohio Secretary of State's website, and if you find you're not, you can also register on the Secretary of State's website. Just be sure to do so by the Oct. 7 deadline.

Candidates for a full term commencing Jan. 1, 2025

Megan E. Shanahan (R)

Michael P. Donnelly (D)

Candidates for a full term commencing Jan. 2, 2025

Joseph T. Deters (R)

Melody J. Stewart (D)

Candidates for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2026