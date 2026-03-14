The latest on the explosion on I-471 in Northern Kentucky,

A fire was visible from I-471 near Memorial Parkway in Northern Kentucky near Newport Friday night.

According to the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, all lanes northbound and southbound on I-471 and Memorial Parkway would be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a "vehicle fire."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the interstate north of the Memorial Parkway exit will be blocked until further notice.

KYTC said bridge inspectors will review bridges near the area and those, along with traffic lanes on the interstate, will reopen following the analysis from bridge engineers.

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