Around 150 animals seized from Westwood home

Cincinnati Animal CARE reports it seized approximately 150 animals from a home in Westwood Wednesday.

The organization says it went to the house around 4 p.m. Wednesday after getting a tip about concerning living conditions for animals on the property. Wardens say they discovered significantly more animals than first reported and "living conditions that raised immediate concerns for the health and welfare of the animals and people living in the home and on the property."

Cincinnati Animal CARE, which operates Hamilton County's animal shelter and dog warden program, says it's still tabulating a final number of animals, including dogs, cats, rats, rabbits, reptiles, chickens, a goose and a turkey.

“This is the largest seizure of animals Cincinnati Animal CARE has managed since becoming Hamilton County’s animal shelter and dog warden in 2020,” said Meaghan Colville, COO and Interim Chief Dog Warden for Cincinnati Animal CARE in a release. “Our first priority is getting every animal out safely and making sure they have a clean, comfortable place to rest, food and water, and whatever medical care they need."

According to the statement, wardens and staff are working into the night removing and transporting the animals. Several cats couldn't be captured, and humane traps are being set.

An investigation is underway. The animals are currently not up for adoption or available for foster, though the organization is requesting people adopt or foster other animals to free up space and resources.

The statement continues: "Deputy dog wardens reported significant clutter and debris throughout the small home, fecal matter throughout multiple rooms, and numerous stacked cages containing animals. Cincinnati Animal CARE’s medical team is conducting physical examinations and medical evaluations of each animal, with initial concerns including fleas, mites, and upper respiratory illness. Wardens are also investigating whether deceased animals may be present on the property."

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