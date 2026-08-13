Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president to step down

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper is stepping down, saying now is the best time to transition into something new.

“It's an extremely strong organization, and this is the right time to step away because it is so strong,” Cooper told WVXU. “I think it's going to attract a lot of interest and it's a way for me to vacate the role, knowing that the chamber is going to be strong for the future.”

Cooper is stepping down after nine years as president and over 20 years of involvement with the NKY Chamber. He says he plans to focus on growing his IT firm, C-Forward.

In the last 10 years, large-scale projects from housing, transportation and recreation have broken ground across the region, including the Brent Spence Companion Bridge.

“I would argue that would not be happening without an engaged business community,” Cooper said. “We brought [the bridge] up at every opportunity for the last 20 years.”

Cooper wants the NKY Chamber's next leader to keep reaching employers across the region. He believes intersecting issues, like housing and healthcare, can make or break how local business is affected by economic growth.

“That means continuing to extend a hand — continuing to reach out to people and say ‘come get engaged,’ ” Cooper said. “We know if you do, that your employees will stay with your business longer.”

The NKY Chamber currently boasts over 1,750 members.

The search process for a new president will be led by Larry Krauter, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, but no timeline is set yet.

“We're going to go through the search process and take our time,” Cooper said. “This is an announcement that this will be my last year, but it's not an announcement that I'm leaving tomorrow.”

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