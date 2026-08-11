Coroner says 7-year-old's death has 'eerie similarities' to Marcus Fiesel case

The Hamilton County Coroner says the case of a 7-year-old boy found dead, his body bound and abused in a bedroom closet in Oakley, is one of the top ten worst for her office.

"Does any of it make any sense to you? Because in 14 plus years, none of it makes any sense to me. None of it," Lakshmi Sammarco, MD, told media Tuesday.

Sammarco says the child, William Evans-Ellis, died of blunt force trauma to the head, and he'd likely been dead for at least a day when he was found Aug. 6. She said the case reminded her of another child's death 20 years ago, Marcus Fiesel.

"There are some eerie similarities, and that's what bothered me about going to the scene," she said.

Fiesel, 3, died in August, 2006, after being left tied up in a hot closet by his foster parents, who later burned his remains and declared the boy missing, leading to a massive search.

Police are investigating Evans-Ellis' death, and the coroner's office is still running tests.

In addition to the head wound, Sammarco said Evans-Ellis' upper arm bone was broken, he had numerous bruises of varying age, and other head wounds. His body was bound so that he could not move, though there was no tape over his mouth, she said. Otherwise, he was in the 50th percentile for weight and height, and looked fairly well nourished, she concluded.

Toxicology, DNA results and other testing is being done to determine any possible further injuries, Sammarco added, noting the office is still waiting to receive the boy's medical records.

According to court records, three people were arrested on charges of murder and child endangerment, including his mother, Kaitlin Evans, Kirby Rankin, believed to be Evans' partner, and Nessa Keaney. All three adults lived in the home where the child was found.

As our news partner, WCPO, has reported, "During arraignment hearings on Aug. 8, investigators said William suffered months-long abuse, including water and burn torture, blunt force injuries and beatings while in the care of the three defendants."

Sammarco said Tuesday that the boy's lung tissues were still being tested and pathology was investigating if small marks on his body may be burns.

Police went to the home following a 911 call from a hospital emergency room on Aug. 6. The caller, a nurse, said a woman had come in and it wasn't clear if she was in danger or having a psychological emergency.

WCPO reported, the 911 caller stated the woman said her partner was trying to kill her and had taken her son.

"During the hearing, it was said Rankin disclosed their involvement in the abuse and implicated the other two as active participants. A judge ordered a competency hearing for Rankin for early September," WCPO reported.

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