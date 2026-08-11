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Parts of I-71 closed twice this summer due to flooding. ODOT wants to know why

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Published August 11, 2026 at 12:54 PM EDT
Floodwaters cover lanes of a highway as cars pass.
Ohio Department of Transportation
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Provided
On July 17, and again August 7, standing water covered parts of I-71.

At least twice this summer, parts of I-71 through Cincinnati have been closed because of flooding. An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson says the agency is trying to figure out why.

Kathleen Fuller says when several inches of rain fall in a short time, there will be standing water somewhere. But the flooding on portions of I-71 near Ridge is a new phenomenon.

“Our drainage system is in good repair; it’s in good order, and our folks are checking on that regularly,” she tells WVXU.

Fuller says the problem appears to be somewhere upstream.

“We’ve investigated catch basins in the area. We’re looking at erosion — things that are off of ODOT’s system,” she says. “There’s private property, city-owned property.”

Fuller says ODOT is working with the city of Cincinnati to find the problem and a solution.

A traffic camera view of a highway.
Ohio Department of Transportation
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Traffic Camera
ODOT crews work on improving drainage along I-71 past Ridge, Tuesday afternoon.

Fuller says they're also trying to be pro-active ahead of Tuesday's predicted storms.

“We have tried to do some erosion control and things along the embankment, where we can, on our property,” Fuller says. “For us, it’s a matter of just making sure that our storm drains are cleared and they have been doing that. Hopefully, whatever rain does fall, it will flow through as it’s supposed to under the roadway.”

A flood watch continues for the area until Wednesday morning.

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Local News Daily Viewsevere weatherfloodingOhio Department of Transportation
Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart, WVXU