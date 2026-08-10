Juvenile court judge launches career-focused program for kids

A Hamilton County juvenile court program is evolving as the summer ends. Now, instead of being ordered to get a library card, kids in the court system will be directed to start working on their futures.

Judge Kari Bloom says the Direct Line Careers program consists of three parts: Spark, Build and Launch.

“The first orders, or the first contact with the court, will be the Spark order,” Bloom says. “That will be where we introduce the kids and their families to the opportunities that exist for them to connect with and explore job training and higher ed.”

Bloom says the Build stage is about taking steps to prepare for a future after high school, and the Launch phase is starting that future. She says that can include college or employment.

In May, Bloom introduced the Summer of Discovery program. She says about 100 kids took part in that, with no problems.

She says Direct Line Careers is the next step, and it's not a diversion program.

“This is not a program where if you complete what the judge or the court orders you to do then your case goes away,” she says. “This is in addition to your case proceeding through the court in the traditional manner. You will also be ordered to explore a future.”

Bloom says that means helping teenagers see their options for after graduation, including college, vocational training and employment.

The Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge says a lot of the kids who come before her are in trouble because they've made bad decisions, and she wants to make sure they learn a real life principle.

“You get up, you show up, you learn. You show you’re interested. You ask for help when you need it,” Bloom says. “And you are able to achieve despite the barriers that might exist."

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney says it gives kids some say in their futures and opens doors.

“You can choose college. We’re going to make sure you rock those ACTs, SATs. We’re going to get you what you need to go to college. Or you might decide [on] vocational training.”

Participation is only for kids accused of a crime but not held in custody. Bloom says younger kids in the court system will be directed to a mentoring program.

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