How Cincinnati plans to curb crime this summer

Cincinnati officials say the city is prepared to address the usual summer increase in crime.

"Public safety is the core responsibility we have as city leaders," said Mayor Aftab Pureval. "It is a sad but real historical pattern that the summer months bring new challenges when it comes to violence, but that is exactly why we are out on our front foot with a coordinated set of strategies."

City Manager Sheryl Long announced the expansion of youth programming over the summer, which spans the current fiscal year as well as the budget that will begin July 1 — and the general fund is expected to have a $29.5 million deficit, necessitating budget cuts.

"We have made sure that our police department, in addition to those other areas that are supporting our youth, are something that we are making a priority to build our budget around," Long said.

Long is expected to release the first draft of the next budget in late May. Mayor Pureval will have the option to make changes before transmitting it to City Council for further adjustments and a final vote by the end of June.

Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie says CPD will continue expanded officer visibility patrols and use of technology.

"Currently, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we have officers and techs monitoring cameras throughout the whole city," Hennie said. "We have drones that are able to fly and cover 90 percent of the city. Not only are we able to have drones for just special events or during the day, these drones typically now can respond and be somewhere faster than a police officer at three o'clock in the morning."

Programs and events for teens

Learn more on the city's website at cincinnati-oh.gov/summerincincy.

The Rec at Night program offers free teen events on Saturday nights from June to August. This year, the program is expanding to four recreation centers:



Evanston

Winton Hills

Lincoln (in the West End)

Hirsch (in North Avondale)

All 24 public pools will be open this year from June 6 to Aug. 8, although all but seven will be closed on Sundays. You can see the full pool schedule on the Cincinnati Recreation Commission website.

The city's Youth 2 Work program is expected to employ 250 young people this summer.

Cincinnati Parks is offering a free teen skate at Sawyer Point every Friday night, and open skate on Saturdays and Sundays. Parks also plans family-friendly events like movie nights, carnivals and live music.

"These events give young people a positive, exciting option for the summer nights," Long said.

Curfew enforcement

The city's curfew for unaccompanied minors is still in place — 11 p.m. citywide, and 9 p.m. for the urban core (Downtown and parts of Over-the-Rhine).

The city will re-open a curfew center on Friday and Saturday nights, as a place where teens can go if they can't go home.

"Curfew is a last resort in our enforcement efforts," said Interim Chief Hennie. "We want these young people to enjoy these programs and these activities, and we want them to get home safely ... if these young people want to take advantage of this, if they want to cause violence, if they want to cause disorder, we are going to hold them accountable for that, and we are going to hold them accountable for their curfew."

It's not yet clear where the curfew center will be located, or how much the city will pay for the contracts.

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