SW Ohio voters pass 2 out of 7 school levies

The May primary did not yield positive results for many area school districts looking to generate more local revenue to maintain certain services and personnel.

The push to eliminate property taxes in Ohio led some districts to turn to earned income tax levies instead of the common property tax. But only one of the four earned or traditional income tax proposals gained enough support from voters. The results will leave some school districts with tough financial decisions in the near future.

Passed

Mt. Healthy City Schools

Mt. Healthy Schools' fourth attempt in two years to bring in new local revenue for some financial relief was successful.

The district has been in a fiscal emergency since April 2024 and already has made sweeping cuts in an attempt to get its finances back on track.

The 0.75% earned income tax levy will help the school district maintain jobs, academic programs and extracurricular activities. Mt. Healthy was at risk of cutting some athletic programs and eliminating electives like music, art, chorus and band if the levy had been unsuccessful.

Xenia Community Schools

Voters renewed Xenia's permanent improvement levy for another five years. The levy has been renewed several times since it was first proposed in 1986.

Levy funds will allow the district to replace an alarm system at its preschool, add secure door access in all of its school buildings and install a backup generator and replace the bell system at Xenia High School.

Did not pass

Fairfield City Schools

A 1.25% earned income tax proposed by Fairfield Schools did not get voter approval. The school district was seeking new funding because its expenses are outpacing revenue, which the district projects will lead to a negative cash balance by the 2028 fiscal year.

Without the new tax revenue, Fairfield will look to eliminate several administrative jobs; five instructional specialists; 15 teaching positions through attrition; 10 English tutor positions; and one school psychologist, as well as increase student fees and eliminate all school field trips.

Franklin City Schools

Franklin City Schools' attempt to pass a 1% traditional income tax came up short. The tax would've raised about $6.68 million each for the school district over the next 10 years.

The school system already reduced its transportation services to state minimums, increased student fees and eliminated all-day kindergarten to cut back costs. Still, Franklin Schools is projected to have a negative cash balance by the 2029 fiscal year without additional levy funding.

New Richmond Exempted Village Schools

A proposal for a five-year, 8-mill property tax levy by New Richmond Schools was rejected by voters. The levy would have generated $4.4 million annually, which the school district says would have covered its current expenses.

New Richmond already cut five teaching positions, an administrative job, a position in its transportation department, several school aides and a mental health counselor for the upcoming academic year as part of a state-mandated fiscal reduction plan. That totals about $1 million in cuts, and with the levy's failure, more are likely on the way.

The school system has been heavily reliant on income from two power plants — Beckjord and Zimmer. However, both plants are now closed, shifting more of the financial burden onto local homeowners.

North College Hill City Schools

North College Hill's 1.25% earned income tax levy did not get the votes needed to pass.

The small urban district has been struggling financially due to flat revenue and increased expenses. In March, 18 teachers and five educational aides were laid off for the 2026-2027 school year due to the funding shortage. Now, North College Hill will likely cut even more jobs and possibly reduce or eliminate certain programs to stay afloat.

Southwest Local Schools

A 4-mill property tax levy that would have generated more than $4 million a year for Southwest Local Schools for the next five years failed on Tuesday. Southwest expects its state funding to decrease by about $3 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

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