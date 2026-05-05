Landsman's a winner in 1st District primary. He will face the GOP's Eric Conroy in November

In early returns Tuesday night, it quicky became clear that incumbent Democratic Congressman Greg Landsman will square off in the November election with Republican Eric Conroy in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

With 32% of the district’s 784 precincts reporting, Landsman led with 73% of the vote to 29% for Damon Lynch IV.

Landsman, a former school teacher and Cincinnati City Council member, is seeking a third two-year term in a district that was gerrymandered by Statehouse Republicans to be more difficult for a Democrat to win.

Part of the heavily Democratic city of Cincinnati was taken away in the redrawing of District 1. Republicans kept Warren County in the district, and added ruby-red Clinton County.

Landsman’s Republican opponent in November will be Eric Conroy, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, which enabled him to win a three-candidate GOP primary.

Conroy is a 37-year-old Elder High School grad who served in the Air Force and is a former CIA officer, running on a MAGA platform.

He easily defeated the other two GOP candidates — Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, who runs a nonprofit to aid teenaged parents, and Holly Adams, a supporter of the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

In the Democratic primary, Landsman angered many Democrats in his district when he came out in support of U.S.-Israeli strikes to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and prevent nuclear development. He called it the right time to act against a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Lynch picked up some support for coming out four-square against the attacks on Iran, saying that the Trump administration itself had said a year ago that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were “totally obliterated.”

But Landsman later called for an end to the operation, stating "it's time to be done" before the U.S. got into and bloody and protracted war in the Middle East.

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