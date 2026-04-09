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Ohioans, get your voter guide to the May 2026 primary >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Meet the candidates in the OH-1 Republican primary: Holly Adams and Eric Conroy

Published April 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
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the candidates

Early voting is underway for Ohio's May 5 primary. In the 1st Congressional District, six candidates are on the ballot.

There are four Republicans in this race. On Tuesday, we spoke with the two Democrats running in the primary. And on Wednesday we spoke with Republican candidates Rosemary Oglesby-Henry and Steven Erbeck.

Today, we wrap up our in interviews with Republicans Holly Adams and Eric Conroy. We recorded with them on April 1 and April 3. The interviews are followed by fact-checking and analysis.

Guests:

  • Holly Adams, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District
  • Eric Conroy, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District
  • David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati
  • Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

These interviews were pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

See our full voter guide to the May primary >>

A voter in Hamilton County places their ballot in a ballot box next to a basket of "I Voted" stickers.
Politics
Your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary
Jennifer Merritt, WVXU

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMay 2026 primaryOhio 1st Congressional District
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