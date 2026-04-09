Meet the candidates in the OH-1 Republican primary: Holly Adams and Eric Conroy

Early voting is underway for Ohio's May 5 primary. In the 1st Congressional District, six candidates are on the ballot.

There are four Republicans in this race. On Tuesday, we spoke with the two Democrats running in the primary. And on Wednesday we spoke with Republican candidates Rosemary Oglesby-Henry and Steven Erbeck.

Today, we wrap up our in interviews with Republicans Holly Adams and Eric Conroy. We recorded with them on April 1 and April 3. The interviews are followed by fact-checking and analysis.

Guests:



Holly Adams, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Eric Conroy, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

These interviews were pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

See our full voter guide to the May primary >>

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