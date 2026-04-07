Meet the candidates in the OH-1 Democratic primary: Damon Lynch IV and Rep. Greg Landsman

Early voting opens Tuesday for Ohio's May 5 primary. In the 1st Congressional District, six candidates are on the ballot.

Could the race help determine who controls the U.S. House?

Today, we talk to the two Democrats in this race: incumbent Congressman Greg Landsman and challenger Damon Lynch, IV. Our interview with Mr. Lynch was recorded on Monday, March 30, and will air first. Our interview with Rep. Landsman was recorded on Friday, April 3, and will air second. The interviews are followed by fact-checking and analysis. On Wednesday and Thursday, we bring you interviews with the Republicans in this race.

Guests:



Damon Lynch IV, Democratic Candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Rep Greg Landsman, D-Ohio's 1st Congressional District

David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

These interviews were pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

See our voter guide to the May primary >>

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