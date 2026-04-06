Your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary
Tuesday, April 7, is the start of early voting in Ohio's May 5 primary. On the ballot are party-specific candidates for a number of roles, from governor and U.S. senator to county commissioners. All will set the stage for who you'll see on the ballot in November's election.
Here is everything you need to know to vote, whether you plan to do so in person or by mail. You can check if you are registered on the Ohio Secretary of State's website, and if you're not, you can get registered on the same site. Registration for the May primary closes Monday, April 6, but registering now means you'll be set for November's general election.
Early in-person voting begins April 7 and includes the Saturday and Sunday before Election Day, Tuesday, May 5. Early voting hours vary, so be sure to check with your local board of elections before heading out the door.
Of note for voters in Hamilton County: You may see new polling locations and/or congressional districts. The county's board of elections has consolidated some precincts since the last election, and a new congressional map is in place (at least through 2030). The board sent postcards with updated information to those affected by the change.
Below are links to our coverage of the candidates, in alphabetical order. This list will be updated with state-level candidates as those interviews become available. Until then, we linked to each candidate's campaign website.
State offices
Governor
Amy Acton (D)
Heather Hill (R)
Don Kissick (L)
Casey Putsch (R)
Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Travis Jon Vought (L; write-in)
Attorney General
Keith Faber (R)
Elliot Forhan (D)
John J. Kulewicz (D)
Auditor of State
Annette Blackwell (D)
Aidan Michael Jeffery (Write-in; no website)
Frank LaRose (R)
Secretary of State
Bryan Hambley (D)
Tom Pruss (L)
Allison Russo (D)
Robert Sprague (R)
Marcell Strbich (R)
Treasurer of State
Jay Edwards (R)
Kristina D. Roegner (R)
Seth Walsh (D)
U.S. Senate
Sherrod Brown (D)
Jon Husted (R)
Ron Kincaid (D)
William B. Redpath (L)
Butler County
8th District Democratic primary candidates
Vanessa Enoch vs Madaris Grant
8th District Republican primary candidate
Warren Davidson, incumbent, running unopposed
Levies
Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Various school levies
Clermont County
2nd District Democratic primary candidates
Jennifer Mazzukelli vs Todd Wilson
2nd District Republican primary candidates
Clermont County Commission's Democratic primary candidates
Clermont County Commission's Republican primary candidates
Claire Corcoran (incumbent) vs Luiza McQueen
Levies
Various school levies
Hamilton County
Democratic candidates for County Commission
Stephanie Summerow Dumas (incumbent) vs Herman Najoli and Meeka Owens
Republican candidates for County Commission
None.
Levies
Various school levies
Warren County
Warren County Commission's Democratic primary candidates
Warren County Commission's Liberatarian primary candidates
Warren County Commission's Republican primary candidates