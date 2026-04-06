Your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary

Tuesday, April 7, is the start of early voting in Ohio's May 5 primary. On the ballot are party-specific candidates for a number of roles, from governor and U.S. senator to county commissioners. All will set the stage for who you'll see on the ballot in November's election.

Here is everything you need to know to vote, whether you plan to do so in person or by mail. You can check if you are registered on the Ohio Secretary of State's website, and if you're not, you can get registered on the same site. Registration for the May primary closes Monday, April 6, but registering now means you'll be set for November's general election.

Early in-person voting begins April 7 and includes the Saturday and Sunday before Election Day, Tuesday, May 5. Early voting hours vary, so be sure to check with your local board of elections before heading out the door.

Of note for voters in Hamilton County: You may see new polling locations and/or congressional districts. The county's board of elections has consolidated some precincts since the last election, and a new congressional map is in place (at least through 2030). The board sent postcards with updated information to those affected by the change.

Below are links to our coverage of the candidates, in alphabetical order. This list will be updated with state-level candidates as those interviews become available. Until then, we linked to each candidate's campaign website.

State offices

Governor

Amy Acton (D)

Heather Hill (R)

Don Kissick (L)

Casey Putsch (R)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

Travis Jon Vought (L; write-in)

Attorney General

Keith Faber (R)

Elliot Forhan (D)

John J. Kulewicz (D)

Auditor of State

Annette Blackwell (D)

Aidan Michael Jeffery (Write-in; no website)

Frank LaRose (R)

Secretary of State

Bryan Hambley (D)

Tom Pruss (L)

Allison Russo (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

Marcell Strbich (R)

Treasurer of State

Jay Edwards (R)

Kristina D. Roegner (R)

Seth Walsh (D)

U.S. Senate

Sherrod Brown (D)

Jon Husted (R)

Ron Kincaid (D)

William B. Redpath (L)

Butler County

8th District Democratic primary candidates

Vanessa Enoch vs Madaris Grant

8th District Republican primary candidate

Warren Davidson, incumbent, running unopposed

Levies

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Various school levies

Clermont County

2nd District Democratic primary candidates

Jennifer Mazzukelli vs Todd Wilson

2nd District Republican primary candidates

David Taylor vs Bob Carr

Clermont County Commission's Democratic primary candidates

Fred Lewton vs Joe Wessels

Clermont County Commission's Republican primary candidates

Claire Corcoran (incumbent) vs Luiza McQueen

Levies

Various school levies

Hamilton County

Democratic candidates for County Commission

Stephanie Summerow Dumas (incumbent) vs Herman Najoli and Meeka Owens

Republican candidates for County Commission

None.

Levies

Various school levies

Warren County

Warren County Commission's Democratic primary candidates

Ian Logan

Warren County Commission's Liberatarian primary candidates

Katherine Bowles

Warren County Commission's Republican primary candidates

Tom Grossmann (incumbent) vs Mark Messer