Meet Clermont Co. Commission's Republican primary candidates: Claire Corcoran and Luiza McQueen

On May 5, Clermont County GOP primary voters will pick between a long-tenured incumbent and a longtime small business owner to decide who will run for a county commission seat in the general election. A primary contest also will take place on the Democratic side.

As part of its 2026 primary election voter guide, WVXU sent surveys to candidates in contested local races. Learn more about the candidates below. Candidates were given the same survey questions and word limit of no more than 250 words to respond to each question.

All candidate responses have been lightly edited for grammar and style.

Clermont County Commission Clermont County Commissioner Claire Corcoran

Claire Corcoran

Campaign website: On Facebook

Biography

Clermont County Commissioner Claire Corcoran has a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Kentucky University. She has served on county commission since 2019. Prior to that, she was a Goshen Township Trustee from 2012-2015, served as interim township administrator in 2015 and was on the Goshen School Board from 2008-2011. Corcoran and her family administer the Cocoran Family Foundation. Her husband, Jeff Corcoran, is also involved in local Republican politics.

Editor's note: Corcoran did not respond to multiple requests to complete the candidate survey sent to her personal and county commission email addresses.

Provided Luiza McQueen

Luiza McQueen

Campaign website: On Facebook

Biography

Luiza McQueen is challenging Corcoran. She sits on the Clermont County Republican Central Committee. A hairdresser by trade, McQueen has owned her own business for the past 10 years.

Why are you seeking a seat on the Clermont County Commission?

I am running to ensure a transparent, fiscally responsible and community-driven government. After 35 years as a hairdresser and 10 years as a small business owner in Clermont County, I want to be a direct line for constituents to ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon at the county level.

What is the biggest issue facing the county, and what can commissioners do to address it?

The most critical issue is reckless development. As commissioner, I will work to ensure that growth is sustainable and respects the character of our existing communities, balancing progress with the preservation of our residents' quality of life.

Are there issues facing the county you see as very important that the commission can't impact directly? How would you work with other entities — public or private — to address those?

Ensuring a safe place to live often requires coordination beyond the commission's direct reach. I will actively support our first responders and collaborate with local law enforcement, community organizations and state agencies to strengthen public safety and secure our neighborhoods.

You're challenging a long-tenured incumbent for this position. How will you approach the role differently, and what do you hope to accomplish that your opponent hasn't achieved?

My approach is rooted in accountability and protecting tax dollars. I will prioritize spending transparency, ensuring every dollar is used efficiently for essential services. I aim to provide the fresh, community-focused leadership necessary to stop reckless development and focus on long-term stability.

​What past accomplishments should voters know about when considering your candidacy?

Beyond my decades of experience operating successful small businesses, I am proud to have co-authored and advocated for the Sibling Preservation and Visitation Act, demonstrating my commitment to legislative advocacy and the well-being of our community's families.

