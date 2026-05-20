Cincinnati intersection renamed for fallen Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson

Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials Wednesday renamed a busy intersection near the University of Cincinnati for Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson Jr.

A driver hit and killed Henderson at the corner of MLK Jr. Drive and Burnet Woods Drive May 2, 2025 as Henderson provided traffic direction for UC's graduation. Henderson had retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2024, but came back for occasional service.

Henderson, 57, was a 33-year-veteran of the Sheriff's Office who served on its dive team and bomb squad, as well as an FBI task force and other specialized roles. Prior to his time with the Sheriff's Office, he served in the U.S. Marines.

His badge number, 129, was retired by the Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the honorary street renaming, the University of Cincinnati Police Department dedicated a plaque to Henderson's memory on the site.

"We will stand in the memory of Larry in the spot where he was lifted higher," Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said during the ceremony unveiling the new street name. "As we stand, we honor, we celebrate and we mourn."

Mayor Aftab Pureval presented Henderson's widow, Lori Henderson, with a proclamation honoring her late husband. Pureval said Henderson gave "the ultimate sacrifice."

"I know there is still incredible pain and trauma," Pureval said. "But I hope that today's street renaming serves as a powerful reminder for everyone in our city of the sacred task Deputy Henderson carried out."

Members of Henderson's family attended the dedication ceremony near the spot where he died.

"We continue to try to learn how to breathe around Larry's absence," Lori Henderson said. "We fight evil with good and blessings, and that is what we will take away today. Remembering Larry R. Henderson Jr. Way not for what took place here, but the living spirit of his beautiful soul that lives on forever."

Rodney Hinton Jr. will stand trial on murder charges starting Oct. 5 for Henderson's death. Hinton had watched body camera footage of his son being shot by Cincinnati Police shortly before the incident. Hinton's attorney and three expert witnesses have said Hinton suffers from significant mental illness, making him ineligible for the death penalty.

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