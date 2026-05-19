Kentucky 2026 primary results for Boone, Campbell and Kenton county races

The Kentucky primary this year has been one to watch . The GOP race for the 4th Congressional District seat — pitting incumbent Republican Thomas Massie in an ultimately unsuccessful campaign against Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein — was the most expensive House primary in U.S. history. Trump also endorsed current congressman Andy Barr in the GOP race to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Barr was successful.

In Northern Kentucky, the race for Fort Thomas City Council seats triggered a primary after attracting a record number of candidates — 15. The region also saw an unprecedented number of Democratic candidates running.

Below are the results for Boone, Kenton and Campbell County primaries. You can find race results for Kentucky's U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives seats at this link .

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Kentucky Legislature

63rd Representative District

Cole Cuzick emerged victorious in a three-way Republican primary, beating Kim Banta and Seth Winslow Young. There were no Democrats running, so Cuzick is the presumptive winner.

64th Representative District

The Republican nominee for this seat is Kimberly Poore Moser (who beat Scott Berger); the Democratic nominee is William Nick Whalen (who beat Nicholas McHargue). Moser and Whalen will both appear on November’s general election ballot.

69th Representative District

Steven Doan beat Jesse Foreman to win the Republican primary, and Wilanne Stangel beat Bryan Snapp to win the Democratic primary. The two will face off in November during the general election.

78th Representative District

Mark Hart is the Republican nominee for this seat, defeating Brandon Montano. Because there were no Democrats running, Hart is the presumptive general election winner.

Boone County

Judge/Executive

Chet Hand beat incumbent Gary Moore in the Republican race for Boone County judge/executive. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Hand is the presumptive winner.

Boone County Constable — 2nd Magisterial District

Patrick Ryan Bailey beat Bill Price to be the Republican nominee for Boone County constable. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Bailey is the presumptive winner.

Campbell County

Judge/Executive

Andy Schabell beat Steve Pendery in the Republican contest for Campbell County judge/executive. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Schabell is the presumptive winner.

Jailer

Ryan Grosser beat Brian Jennings to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County jailer. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Grosser is the presumptive winner.

Coroner

Mark Schweitzer beat Derek Myers to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County coroner. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Schweitzer is the presumptive winner.

County Commissioner — 1st District

Brian Painter beat Dave Fischer in the Republican race for Campbell County Commissioner District 1. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Painter is the presumptive winner.

Constable — 1st Magisterial District

Sean Donelan beat Ken Warden to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County constable. Because there were no Democrats in the race, Donelan is the presumptive winner.

Fort Thomas City Council

Voters could choose up to six candidates for Fort Thomas City Council. The top 12 candidates with the most votes move onto the general election ballot to compete for six open seats. Candidate names who are bolded have won the primary.

Ken Bowman

Steve Arey

Frances Hoffman

Adam Blau (incumbent)

Lauren Mcintosh (incumbent)

Eric Strange (incumbent)

Brandon Roller

Ben Pendery (incumbent)

Hunter Schlosser

Ashley Sullivan

Bradley Fennell (incumbent)

Huey Pergrem

Allison Alessandro

Mary Anne Brown

Brandon Long

Kenton County

Property Valuation Administrator

Darlene M. Plummer beat Chris Reinersman to win the Republican nomination for PVA. There were only Republicans in this race, so Plummer is the presumptive general election winner.

Sheriff

Larry Shelton beat Jude Hehman to win the Republican primary; because there were no Democrats running, Shelton is the presumptive next sheriff.

County Commissioner — 2nd District

Jeff Nicely beat Sherry Goodridge in the race for the Republican nomination. Because there were no Democrats running, he is the presumptive winner.

County Commissioner — 3rd District

Richard “Scott” Kimmich triumphed in a three-way Republican primary, beating Rebecca Reckers and Matthew James Hayden. In the Democratic primary, Jordan T. Baldridge beat John Busse. Baldridge and Kimmich will face off on the November ballot.

Constable — 2nd Magisterial District

Tom Turner beat Paul Woodard in the Republican primary. Because there were no Democrats running, Turner is the presumptive General Election winner.

Voter Turnout

Data comes from the Kentucky Secretary of State.

In Boone County, there were 104,266 registered voters. About 25% cast a ballot.

In Kenton County, there were 148,423 registered voters. About 20% cast a ballot.

In Campbell County, there were 72,654 registered voters. About 27% cast a ballot.

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