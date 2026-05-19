Report: Children's Services levy needs to go up to cover base-level services

Hamilton County Commissioners are considering an increased Children's Services levy for the November ballot. The Tax Levy Review Committee (TLRC) reports the existing levy from 2018 generates $81 million per year, but Job and Family Services (JFS) needs $144 million from the levy annually to continue to provide base-level, mandated services.

"This will still mean hard choices for JFS. We still have the $36 million cuts, but it does not fund non-mandated services," says committee member Jenny O’Donnell, Psy.D.

The TLRC reported the findings of a more than year-long review of the Children's Services levy to the board Tuesday. Commissioners will take the TLRC report into account, along with other levy reviews, as they determine what levy amount to put before voters in November.

The committee's recommendation will be sent to the county auditor to calculate how much millage would be needed to generate the necessary funds, along with various other estimates. Commissioners plan to approve a levy request on Aug. 3. The deadline to set an amount for the November ballot is Aug. 5.

Three public hearings are scheduled to help the board determine the levy recommendation:



June 18, 2026 at 1:15 p.m.

Todd B. Portune Center for County Government

138 E. Court Street - Room 605

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202



Todd B. Portune Center for County Government 138 E. Court Street - Room 605 Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 July 14, 2026 at 10:15 a.m.

Todd B. Portune Center for County Government

138 E. Court Street - Room 605

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202



Todd B. Portune Center for County Government 138 E. Court Street - Room 605 Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 July 16, 2026 at 6:15 p.m

Hamilton County Central Campus

1701 Patricia McCollum Way

Cincinnati, Ohio 45237

Earlier this year, the board approved spending cuts and transfers for Child Protective Services to help make up an expected $35 million deficit that closed at $36 million.

County officials have said the shortfall was created by an increasing number of kids in the system, and increased costs of care.

Kinship care — placements with family members — and foster care account for about 80% of children in the county's care. The other 20% are out-of-home placements like group homes or supervised independent living. An outside financial review completed earlier this year confirms out-of-home placements drove the fund balance decline.

"We'd like to expand recruitment and retention of foster and kinship caregiver programs," O'Donnell says. "We know that's most cost-effective, but also, that's what's best for the kids."

Until somewhat recently, JFS hadn't seen significant revenue increases. Voters approved a levy increase that started in 1996 and was renewed several times. Reductions in state and federal funding and increases in the level of care needed for children prompted a mid-cycle "bridge" levy in 2018. Voters then approved a new levy in 2021.

The lone vote against the 2018 bridge levy was Republican Commissioner Chris Monzel who said he wanted to put off a decision. He argued children's services are the state's responsibility, and there would be a new governor and new legislature in 2019. He also said some trends showed a decrease in the number of children served by Job and Family Services.

The TLRC and current commission members agree the state continues to fall short. According to the report, the average amount a state contributes to child welfare is 42%. Ohio ranks second lowest at 18%.

"(Ohio) has been lousy at the state level in providing resources for kids in our communities," says Commissioner Denise Driehaus. "The state is not doing their part. This is a theme that we hear over and over again related to property tax relief, related to school funding, now it's related to children's services. It is tiresome and frustrating."

The TLRC is also recommending clawing back $3.2 million that was diverted to the Indigent Care and Family Services and Treatment levies. The committee recommends JFS be funded at the 2025 projection amount of $157.8 million with annual expenditure increases of 4%. In total, the committee says, JFS needs $161 million in total revenues (levy funds plus other revenues) to support Children's Services.

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