How to vote in Northern Kentucky

On Tuesday, May 19, voters in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties will elect a Democrat and Republican to face off in November to represent them in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. But in every county there are other important races, including for seats in the Kentucky Senate and Kentucky House, county commission and positions like constable and Judge/Executive.

WVXU wants to give readers an easy way to access candidate information. This voter guide provides a quick way to find your candidates and navigate to their campaign website, social media and other relevant sites that offer more information about their positions.



Deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot: May 5.

Excused, in-person absentee voting: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

In-person no-excuse absentee voting: May 14-16

Primary: May 19. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Can I vote absentee by mail?

If you can’t be at the polls on Election Day because of an approved reason (which include being stationed overseas with the military, living out-of-state to attend school, or having an illness or disability which makes it impossible to go vote in person) you can request an absentee ballot . The deadline to request a ballot mailed to your house is 14 days before the election: May 5. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your Clerk before 6:00 pm on Election Day to count. You can also put it in a drop box by that deadline. Find drop box locations here.

What about excused early voting?

There are a number of additional reasons other than those that qualify voters for mailed absentee ballots (including scheduled surgery, work travel or hours and being in the third trimester of pregnancy) which make voters eligible for excused in-person absentee voting.

Here’s when and where to do that:

When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

Where:



Kenton County Government Center (1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campbell County Administration Building (1098 Monmouth St Room 205, Newport, KY 41071) from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Boone County Administration Building in Fiscal Court Room (2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 12, they’re open until 6:00 p.m.

Can I vote early if I don’t have an excuse?

Yes. Every county has a number of locations that will be open for any registered voter to cast a ballot on Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.

Accordion Menu Boone County locations Boone County Extension Center

1824 Patrick Dr.

Burlington, KY 41005



9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16 Boone County Extension Center Florence Office

7111 Dixie Hwy

Florence, KY 41042



9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16

Accordion Menu Campbell County locations First Baptist Church of Cold Spring

4410 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring, KY 41076

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.



Southern Campbell Firehouse

1050 Racetrack Rd

Alexandria, KY 41001

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.



Campbell County Administration Bldg

1098 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.



Accordion Menu Kenton County locations Latonia Library

3911 Winston Ave

Covington, KY 41015

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16 Lakeside Christian Church

195 Buttermilk Pike

Lakeside Park, KY 41017

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16 Kenton County Government Center

1840 Simon Kenton Way

Covington, KY 41011

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16 Independence Senior Center

2001 Jackwoods Pkwy

Independence, KY 41051

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16 Covington Library

502 Scott St

Covington, KY 41011

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16 St Barbara Event Center

4042 Turkeyfoot Rd

Erlanger, KY 41018

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16

Where do I vote on Election Day?

Accordion Menu Boone County You must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.

Accordion Menu Campbell County You must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.

Accordion Menu Kenton County If you’re planning to use the Express Vote touch screen, you can go to any available polling place listed under “Kenton” here. If you require a pre-printed ballot, you have to go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.

What do you need to bring with you?

In order to vote in Kentucky you must have a document that includes both your full name and your photo. As long as it has both a name and a photo, eligible identification can include federal or state IDs (such as drivers licenses or passports), documents issued by any branch of the military, a school ID or a local government ID.

How do Kentucky’s primaries work?

Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that you can only vote in the primary that corresponds to the political party you were affiliated with on Dec. 31 of last year. Republicans will receive ballots that list Republican candidates; Democrats will receive ballots that list only Democratic candidates. Nonpartisan races (like those for judicial positions and many local city offices) will be on both ballots. If you aren’t registered as either a Democrat or Republican, you’ll be able to vote for just the nonpartisan races.

Every voter in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties will choose a candidate for U.S. Senate and Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.



Democrats running for U.S. Senate

Joshua Blanton U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Logan Forsythe U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Dale Lewis Romans U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Vincent Anthony Thompson U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Charles Booker U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Amy McGrath U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Pamela Stevenson U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Democrats running for U.S. House — KY-4

Jesse Russell Brewer U.S. Representative Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Melissa Claire Strange U.S. Representative Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Republicans running for U.S. Senate

Andy Barr U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Anissa Catlett U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Michael James Faris U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Jonathan M. Holliday U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Nate Morris U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

George Washington U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Daniel Cameron U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

James D. Duncan U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Jimmy I. Leon U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

A. Nick Shelley U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Other Donald Wenzel U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Republicans running for U.S. House — KY-4

Ed Gallrein U.S. Representative Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Thomas Massie U.S. Representative Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP

Candidates by county

In many counties, there are additional candidates running for positions like Judge/Executive, county commission, Kentucky Legislature and city councils. Click on your county for a full list.

Boone County

Campbell County

Kenton County