How to vote in Northern Kentucky
On Tuesday, May 19, voters in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties will elect a Democrat and Republican to face off in November to represent them in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. But in every county there are other important races, including for seats in the Kentucky Senate and Kentucky House, county commission and positions like constable and Judge/Executive.
WVXU wants to give readers an easy way to access candidate information. This voter guide provides a quick way to find your candidates and navigate to their campaign website, social media and other relevant sites that offer more information about their positions.
- Key dates
- Absentee voting by mail
- Excused early voting
- No-excuse early voting
- Polling locations
- What do you need to bring with you?
- How do Kentucky’s primaries work?
- Candidates on the ballot
- Candidates on the ballot by county
Key dates
Deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot: May 5.
Excused, in-person absentee voting: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
In-person no-excuse absentee voting: May 14-16
Primary: May 19. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Can I vote absentee by mail?
If you can’t be at the polls on Election Day because of an approved reason (which include being stationed overseas with the military, living out-of-state to attend school, or having an illness or disability which makes it impossible to go vote in person) you can request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request a ballot mailed to your house is 14 days before the election: May 5. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your Clerk before 6:00 pm on Election Day to count. You can also put it in a drop box by that deadline. Find drop box locations here.
What about excused early voting?
There are a number of additional reasons other than those that qualify voters for mailed absentee ballots (including scheduled surgery, work travel or hours and being in the third trimester of pregnancy) which make voters eligible for excused in-person absentee voting.
Here’s when and where to do that:
When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
Where:
- Kenton County Government Center (1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Campbell County Administration Building (1098 Monmouth St Room 205, Newport, KY 41071) from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Boone County Administration Building in Fiscal Court Room (2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 12, they’re open until 6:00 p.m.
Can I vote early if I don’t have an excuse?
Yes. Every county has a number of locations that will be open for any registered voter to cast a ballot on Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.
Boone County locations
Boone County Extension Center
1824 Patrick Dr.
Burlington, KY 41005
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15
7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16
Boone County Extension Center Florence Office
7111 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15
7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16
Campbell County locations
First Baptist Church of Cold Spring
4410 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY 41076
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.
Southern Campbell Firehouse
1050 Racetrack Rd
Alexandria, KY 41001
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.
Campbell County Administration Bldg
1098 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.
Kenton County locations
Latonia Library
3911 Winston Ave
Covington, KY 41015
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16
Lakeside Christian Church
195 Buttermilk Pike
Lakeside Park, KY 41017
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16
Kenton County Government Center
1840 Simon Kenton Way
Covington, KY 41011
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16
Independence Senior Center
2001 Jackwoods Pkwy
Independence, KY 41051
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16
Covington Library
502 Scott St
Covington, KY 41011
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16
St Barbara Event Center
4042 Turkeyfoot Rd
Erlanger, KY 41018
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16
Where do I vote on Election Day?
Boone County
You must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.
Campbell County
You must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.
What do you need to bring with you?
In order to vote in Kentucky you must have a document that includes both your full name and your photo. As long as it has both a name and a photo, eligible identification can include federal or state IDs (such as drivers licenses or passports), documents issued by any branch of the military, a school ID or a local government ID.
How do Kentucky’s primaries work?
Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that you can only vote in the primary that corresponds to the political party you were affiliated with on Dec. 31 of last year. Republicans will receive ballots that list Republican candidates; Democrats will receive ballots that list only Democratic candidates. Nonpartisan races (like those for judicial positions and many local city offices) will be on both ballots. If you aren’t registered as either a Democrat or Republican, you’ll be able to vote for just the nonpartisan races.
Candidates on every ballot
Every voter in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties will choose a candidate for U.S. Senate and Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.
Democrats running for U.S. Senate
Democrats running for U.S. House — KY-4
Republicans running for U.S. Senate
Republicans running for U.S. House — KY-4
Candidates by county
In many counties, there are additional candidates running for positions like Judge/Executive, county commission, Kentucky Legislature and city councils. Click on your county for a full list.