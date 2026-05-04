Why the mayor delayed a vote on increased security at public parking lots and garages

Cincinnati officials have a plan to increase security in public parking lots and garages, but Mayor Aftab Pureval has delayed discussion, citing concerns from operators about the cost of implementing it.

The city’s existing parking registration program aims to protect customers from unfair business practices, with rules about signage that clearly displays parking rates and how to pay.

“Last summer, during the challenges that we were facing with respect to public safety, it became very clear to us that part of the problem of illegal guns on our streets was coming from guns being stolen from cars,” Pureval told WVXU. “That was not only contributing to the violent crime in the city, but was also contributing to property crime and also the perception of violence in the urban core.”

The city’s Department of Public Services already was working on updates to the parking lot and garage registration program, and was directed to propose rules to increase security and deter thefts and other crime. DPS worked with the Cincinnati Police Department and met with parking lot and garage operators before proposing a plan, filed as an ordinance last month. The plan includes new rules for lighting, security cameras and fencing to deter theft and other crime.

Pureval referred the ordinance to a committee, but then asked the chair not to put it on an agenda yet.

“I paused the legislation to hear out the community and try to work with the administration about any compromises that, critically, would not impact in a negative way our ability to prevent these crimes from happening,” Pureval told WVXU. “I am absolutely committed to putting forth an ordinance that will achieve our priority of public safety, but also hopefully incorporate some more of the stakeholders’ opinions about what they believe can work.”

Pureval says he will introduce an alternative ordinance, “to give Council an opportunity to see both versions and hear from the administration — I'm sure they'll also hear from stakeholders — and then it'll be up to them to choose one or the other, or neither.”

Concerns about the original parking lot and garage plan

The administration’s proposed ordinance would require new lighting standards, fencing or other barriers around the perimeter to limit pedestrian exits to specific locations, and security cameras at all entrances and exits. Instead of cameras, a lot or garage could have an on-site staff member during all operating hours.

See the full ordinance below (article continues after):

After the ordinance was filed and placed on the calendar for referral, several operators contacted City Council and the mayor’s office to express concern.

Martin Chavez III of Chavez Properties, which owns many parking lots Downtown, spoke during public comment on April 15.

“We are aligned on the goals of public safety and consumer protection measures … however, we oppose new fencing and camera requirements, both of which are large unfunded mandates,” Chavez said. “Industry stakeholders are aligned on the goals and have made real concessions. We now need the Department of Public Services to listen to our issues with fencing and cameras. I implore the Council to help us find a compromise.”

Chavez Properties declined an interview with WVXU but provided a written statement expressing the same concerns.

A letter sent to City Council from Chavez Properties and a few other operators says the proposed rules put too much responsibility on private businesses; the letter says a camera system could cost up to $50,000.

Public Services Deputy Director Dan Bower says there may be some confusion about what the ordinance actually says about cameras. It says lots or garages can staff the facility with an attendant during hours of operation, or can utilize cameras in one of three ways:



Install cameras with live monitoring by a local employee during all hours of operation Install cameras that are connected to CPD’s FUSUS program, giving the police real-time access to the camera feed at any time Install cameras that are registered with CPD’s FUSUS program

The third option does not require live monitoring and does not give CPD real-time access; it would be the same as a homeowner registering their doorbell camera with FUSUS.

“You just have a camera installed, and you're registering it through that program so we know who to contact if there's an incident of crime,” Bower said. “Then we can call you and have a conversation.”

Operators also say the proposed rules are unfair because they would only apply to lots and garages that offer public parking, not private residential lots and garages. Bower says some peer cities have included private facilities in programs like this.

“We wanted to stick to the original parameters of this program,” Bower said. “This program is narrowly tailored towards off-street parking and what the city is doing on parking enforcement. So I can't speak for the larger safety plan, but that's not to say the city isn't trying other means to increase safety and security in these other spaces.”

Another addition to the parking lot and garage registration program would be a section titled “Hardship Reductions and Exemptions.”

“If there's a reduction in spaces as a result of these improvements that they'd have to make, [operators] can seek relief from the proposed improvements,” Bower said.

What happens next

Mayor Pureval says he intends to have his version of the ordinance filed “very shortly.”

“My version will not do away with cameras,” he said. “I am looking at different compromises with respect to cameras and with respect to some other concerns that will both allow the city to enforce and create opportunities to mitigate these kind of crimes, while also considering the concerns from stakeholders.”

Pureval says several operators reached out with concerns, including Urban Sites, Synergy Property Development and Knock Investments. Much of the opposition seems to be led by Chavez Properties. City Council received 14 identical copies of an opposition letter, each signed by a different LLC; at least eight of those are actually owned and operated by Chavez Properties.

People affiliated with Chavez Properties are frequent campaign donors; Pureval’s mayoral campaign has received about $32,000 from people who work for Chavez Properties, or share an address with one.

Pureval says these contributions have “absolutely not” influenced his opinion on this issue.

“I've got a pretty strong history of not always agreeing with folks who have supported me in the past,” he said. “We always take into consideration input from stakeholders and community voices. But ultimately, what guides my decisions are what's in the best interest of the city as a whole.”

Chavez partners have donated to four of the nine current City Council members’ campaigns.

Council member Mark Jeffreys is not one of them. He says the administration’s ordinance makes sense.

“I think we all need to be responsible for our own property, and in this case, if we are seeing guns stolen out of cars, I think it's perfectly reasonable to say, hey, look, you need to make sure that you're providing security in your lot to make sure that these guns are not getting out on our streets,” Jeffreys said.

He points to aggregate research from Cornell University that says CCTV cameras at parking lots reduce crime by 51%. But, Jeffreys says he’s open to considering a different version of the plan.

“I think the administration should come forward with a presentation on what whatever is being proposed, and then look at the current ordinance as proposed, and if there are changes, then we could debate them, which I think is appropriate,” Jeffreys said. “I think we should follow what has been proven to be effective when it comes to security around parking lots.”

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