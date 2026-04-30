Forest Hills School District has a new superintendent

The Board of Education for the Forest Hills School District has selected Suzanna Davis to serve as the district's next superintendent.

Davis currently serves as senior director of student services for Middletown City Schools. In the district's announcement Thursday, Davis received praise from the Board for her leadership qualities and more than 20 years of experience in education.

“The entire Board is confident that Mrs. Davis will serve as an excellent leader for our school district,” said Board of Education President Wendy Strickler. “Her passion for public education, commitment to student learning and well-being, and established ability to cultivate collaborative relationships provide a strong foundation to help our district maintain a high level of academic excellence and continue to improve and grow in key areas.”

Davis will replace current Forest Hills Superintendent Larry Hook, who announced his resignation in February. Hook has served as the district's superintendent since 2022. His final day in the role will be July 31.

The school Board says it has started contract negotiations and reached a tentative agreement with Davis. Board members will vote to approve her appointment at their next meeting Tuesday, May 5. Once approved, her first day as district leader will be Aug. 1.

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