South Cumminsville welcomes two new houses to its 'Near Net Zero Urban Village'

South Cumminsville just got its first newly constructed single-family homes in years — two houses that include solar panels, modern energy efficiency measures and other features that earned them LEED Gold certification, which means they produce a nearly net-zero carbon footprint.

A nonprofit based in the neighborhood says they're just the start of a larger effort.

Working in Neighborhoods has been providing first-time homeownership guidance and renovation help in the community along the Mill Creek for years.

In 2022, WIN announced its Near Net Zero Urban Village project aimed at bringing energy efficient, affordable single-family homes to the neighborhood.

WIN Executive Director Barbara Bush says the project has changed somewhat in response to challenges involved in housing construction and rehab. But she says the 1,200-square foot, three-bed, two-bath houses WIN debuted April 30 are a big step toward the larger goal.

"Things have changed, so we have changed," she says. "We're in the final stages of these two, and then we're going to do five more in the next year and a half."

Eventually, WIN's plans are to have 25 net-zero or near net-zero houses in South Cumminsville, either via new construction or by rehabbing vacant homes that already exist. In addition, WIN hopes to provide energy efficiency retrofitting for 25 homes currently inhabited by South Cumminsville residents. It's done 15 of those so far for seniors in the neighborhood.

"It's not really fair to the people who kept the neighborhood not to help them too," Bush says.

More about the new homes

The new houses could go to South Cumminsville residents or people interested in moving to the neighborhood. Either way, WIN says, they're aimed at first-time homebuyers. WIN already administers first-time homebuyer classes that allow people with moderate incomes to access down payment assistance.

The houses will go on the market later this month. WIN hasn't released prices just yet, but says they will be affordable for someone making roughly 80% to 120% of the area median income.

The nonprofit says 15-year tax abatements and energy efficiency measures like structurally insulated panel construction, roof mounted, 10-panel 3.5 KW solar systems and other features will significantly lower the costs of living in the houses.

The energy efficiency is a big deal in South Cumminsville. In addition to being predominantly low- and moderate- income, the neighborhood has been identified as one of the city's urban heat islands due to its lack of trees, high amount of heat-reflective surfaces like pavement and its proximity to industry and traffic. Temperatures in heat islands like South Cumminsville can be as much as 10 degrees hotter in summer months due to the heat island effect.

'The beginning of something wonderful'

South Cumminsville leaders say they're excited by the milestone the new houses represent. They note the neighborhood is a tight-knit community full of multi-generational families who have weathered years of disinvestment and systemic barriers.

"I-74 kind of robbed us of a lot of homes," Community Council President Derek Fagin said, noting it was good to see some of the neighborhood's vacant lots being filled in. "So this net-zero program is hopefully the beginning of something wonderful for South Cumminsville."

The construction of new houses in South Cumminsville comes as the area around it — sometimes called the Beekman Corridor — sees new attention after decades of deindustrialization and lack of investment. The renewed focus on the neighborhood has raised questions about how it can benefit the people who have lived there for generations and efforts to make sure coming development is equitable.

During the unveiling April 30 of the near net-zero houses, neighborhood residents took tours of the homes and heard about their energy efficiency features.

Longtime South Cumminsville resident Elaine Walker said she's glad to see new houses being built there. She's curious about the ultimate price points of the homes, but says she's hopeful they energize the community.

"Overall, I think it's great," she says. "I think they look good and fit the neighborhood. It's an old neighborhood; majority African American neighborhood. We had some Black-owned businesses here. Maybe some of those will come back. It might spur more people to invest in the neighborhood."

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