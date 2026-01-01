Expertise: Editing for radio and web, investigative reporting

Education: Carleton College and Northwestern University

Contact info: erica.peterson@cinradio.org

Highlights

Oversees WVXU's fellowship program including hiring, training and managing fellows

Edits for public radio stations around the country through the PMJA Editor Corps

Has worked in the region for nearly 20 years as a reporter, editor and manager at newsrooms in West Virginia and Kentucky

Experience

Erica Peterson brings nearly two decades of journalism experience in the region to WVXU. She started her career at West Virginia Public Broadcasting as a reporter, then spent nine years at Louisville Public Media where she reported on energy and the environment and eventually moved into the newsroom's senior management role.

Most recently, she was the managing editor at Mountain State Spotlight, an accountability-focused nonprofit newsroom based in Charleston, West Virginia. In addition to her role at WVXU, she edits for public media stations around the country through the Public Media Journalists Association, pursues investigative reporting projects and works with newsrooms to create more audience-friendly tools for voter and civic engagement.

Education

Erica graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a concentration in Medieval and Renaissance Studies from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. She earned a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

About WVXU

The central pillar of Cincinnati Public Radio’s local network — accounting for the lion’s share of its 211,000 listeners each week — 91.7 WVXU is among the most reliable media institutions in the Tri-State region. Our mission is to always be a trusted, independent source of journalism, music and culture, empowering a vibrant, engaged and informed community.

Why trust us

Our team of reporters and editors have decades of experience writing and reporting the news. Our first responsibility is to our listeners and readers. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions. When we do cover a funding partner, a disclosure will be mentioned on-air and online. We take pride in our work, editing and fact-checking every story. If an article warrants a correction, we will immediately correct it and explain the correction for complete transparency.