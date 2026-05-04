How to vote in Boone County, Kentucky
On Tuesday, May 19, voters in Boone County will elect a Democrat and Republican to face off in November to represent them in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. But there are also important races, including for seats in the Kentucky House, county constable and Judge/Executive.
WVXU wants to give readers an easy way to access candidate information. This voter guide provides a quick way to find your candidates and navigate to their campaign website, social media and other relevant sites that offer more information about their positions.
Key dates
Deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot: May 5.
Excused, in-person absentee voting: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
In-person no-excuse absentee voting: May 14-16
Primary: May 19. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Can I vote absentee by mail?
If you can’t be at the polls on Election Day because of an approved reason (which include being stationed overseas with the military, living out-of-state to attend school, or having an illness or disability which makes it impossible to go vote in person) you can request an absentee ballot . The deadline to request a ballot mailed to your house is 14 days before the election: May 5. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your Clerk before 6:00 pm on Election Day to count. You can also put it in a drop box by that deadline. Find drop box locations here .
What about excused early voting?
There are a number of additional reasons other than those that qualify voters for mailed absentee ballots (including scheduled surgery, work travel or hours and being in the third trimester of pregnancy) which make voters eligible for excused in-person absentee voting.
Here’s when and where to do that:
When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
Where: Boone County Administration Building in Fiscal Court Room (2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 12, they’re open until 6:00 p.m.
Can I vote early if I don't have an excuse?
Yes. You can do that at the following locations on Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15 or Saturday, May 16:
Boone County Extension Center
1824 Patrick Dr.
Burlington, KY 41005
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15
7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16
Boone County Extension Center Florence Office
7111 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15
7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16
Where do I vote on Election Day?
In Boone County, you must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.
What do you need to bring with you?
In order to vote in Kentucky you must have a document that includes both your full name and your photo. As long as it has both a name and a photo, eligible identification can include federal or state IDs (such as drivers licenses or passports), documents issued by any branch of the military, a school ID or a local government ID.
How do Kentucky’s primaries work?
Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that you can only vote in the primary that corresponds to the political party you were affiliated with on Dec. 31 of last year. Republicans will receive ballots that list Republican candidates; Democrats will receive ballots that list only Democratic candidates. Nonpartisan races (like those for judicial positions and many local city offices) will be on both ballots. If you aren’t registered as either a Democrat or Republican, you’ll be able to vote for just the nonpartisan races.
Candidates
Democratic candidates
U.S. Senate
U.S. House — KY-4
Kentucky House District 69
(Don't know what district you're in? Click here.)
Republican candidates
U.S. Senate
U.S. House — KY-4
Kentucky House of Representatives
(Don't know what district you're in? Click here.)
KY House District 63
KY House District 69
KY House District 78
Boone County Constable
Boone County Judge/Executive
The county judge/executive's priority is the administrator of the county. They have the authority to create, abolish, or combine any county department/agency and/or adjust its functions, but they must get approval from the fiscal court first. They also have to keep the fiscal court informed of county operations. The county judge/executive carries substantial responsibility for the county government’s finances.
Read more: GOP candidates in Boone County judge executive primary debate growth, housing and other issues
In order to help you choose between the two candidates for Boone County Judge/Executive, WVXU collected responses from both candidate to five statements. Each was asked to rate their agreement with the statement on a scale of 0 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree). Each candidate was also given the space to add a sentence to elaborate on their position. Click the drop down menus to see where each candidate fell on that scale.