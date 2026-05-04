How to vote in Boone County, Kentucky

On Tuesday, May 19, voters in Boone County will elect a Democrat and Republican to face off in November to represent them in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. But there are also important races, including for seats in the Kentucky House, county constable and Judge/Executive.

WVXU wants to give readers an easy way to access candidate information. This voter guide provides a quick way to find your candidates and navigate to their campaign website, social media and other relevant sites that offer more information about their positions.

Accordion Menu Key dates Deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot: May 5.

Excused, in-person absentee voting: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

In-person no-excuse absentee voting: May 14-16

Primary: May 19. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Accordion Menu Can I vote absentee by mail? If you can’t be at the polls on Election Day because of an approved reason (which include being stationed overseas with the military, living out-of-state to attend school, or having an illness or disability which makes it impossible to go vote in person) you can request an absentee ballot . The deadline to request a ballot mailed to your house is 14 days before the election: May 5. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your Clerk before 6:00 pm on Election Day to count. You can also put it in a drop box by that deadline. Find drop box locations here .

Accordion Menu What about excused early voting? There are a number of additional reasons other than those that qualify voters for mailed absentee ballots (including scheduled surgery, work travel or hours and being in the third trimester of pregnancy) which make voters eligible for excused in-person absentee voting.

Here’s when and where to do that:

When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

Where: Boone County Administration Building in Fiscal Court Room (2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 12, they’re open until 6:00 p.m. Here’s when and where to do that:When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13Where: Boone County Administration Building in Fiscal Court Room (2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 12, they’re open until 6:00 p.m.

Accordion Menu Can I vote early if I don't have an excuse? Yes. You can do that at the following locations on Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15 or Saturday, May 16:

Boone County Extension Center

1824 Patrick Dr.

Burlington, KY 41005



9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16 Boone County Extension Center Florence Office

7111 Dixie Hwy

Florence, KY 41042



9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 14

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 15

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 16

Accordion Menu Where do I vote on Election Day? In Boone County, you must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.

Accordion Menu What do you need to bring with you? In order to vote in Kentucky you must have a document that includes both your full name and your photo. As long as it has both a name and a photo, eligible identification can include federal or state IDs (such as drivers licenses or passports), documents issued by any branch of the military, a school ID or a local government ID.

Accordion Menu How do Kentucky’s primaries work? Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that you can only vote in the primary that corresponds to the political party you were affiliated with on Dec. 31 of last year. Republicans will receive ballots that list Republican candidates; Democrats will receive ballots that list only Democratic candidates. Nonpartisan races (like those for judicial positions and many local city offices) will be on both ballots. If you aren’t registered as either a Democrat or Republican, you’ll be able to vote for just the nonpartisan races.

Democratic candidates

U.S. Senate

Joshua Blanton U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Logan Forsythe U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Dale Lewis Romans U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Vincent Anthony Thompson U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Charles Booker U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Amy McGrath U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Pamela Stevenson U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

U.S. House — KY-4

Jesse Russell Brewer U.S. Representative Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Melissa Claire Strange U.S. Representative Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Kentucky House District 69

(Don't know what district you're in? Click here.)

Bryan G. Snapp State Representative District: 69 Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Wilanne Stangel State Representative District: 69 Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Republican candidates

U.S. Senate

Andy Barr U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Anissa Catlett U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Michael James Faris U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Jonathan M. Holliday U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Nate Morris U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

George Washington U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Daniel Cameron U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

James D. Duncan U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Jimmy I. Leon U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

A. Nick Shelley U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Other Donald Wenzel U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

U.S. House — KY-4

Ed Gallrein U.S. Representative Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Thomas Massie U.S. Representative Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP

Kentucky House of Representatives

(Don't know what district you're in? Click here.)

KY House District 63

Kim Banta State Representative District: 63 Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP Cole Cuzick State Representative District: 63 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Seth Winslow Young State Representative District: 63 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

KY House District 69

Steven Doan State Representative District: 69 Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP Jesse Foreman State Representative District: 69 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

KY House District 78

Mark Hart State Representative District: 78 Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP Brandon N. Montano State Representative District: 78 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Boone County Constable

Patrick Ryan Bailey Boone County Constable District: 2 Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: Bill Price Boone County Constable District: 2 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more:

Boone County Judge/Executive

The county judge/executive's priority is the administrator of the county. They have the authority to create, abolish, or combine any county department/agency and/or adjust its functions, but they must get approval from the fiscal court first. They also have to keep the fiscal court informed of county operations. The county judge/executive carries substantial responsibility for the county government’s finances.

Chet Hand Boone County Judge/Executive Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: Gary W. Moore Boone County Judge Executive Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP

Read more: GOP candidates in Boone County judge executive primary debate growth, housing and other issues

In order to help you choose between the two candidates for Boone County Judge/Executive, WVXU collected responses from both candidate to five statements. Each was asked to rate their agreement with the statement on a scale of 0 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree). Each candidate was also given the space to add a sentence to elaborate on their position. Click the drop down menus to see where each candidate fell on that scale.

Accordion Menu There should be term limits on board/commission members and leadership positions appointed by the Judge/Executive. Issue 1 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 This may not apply to every board, but for most/many, it should be a requirement. Candidate: Chet Hand | Boone County Judge/Executive

Issue 1 Level of agreement: 2 out of 5 Some boards currently have term limits and [I] support their current status. However, term limits do not make sense for some boards. Candidate: Gary W. Moore | Boone County Judge/Executive

Accordion Menu The most effective way to address homelessness in Boone County is to invest in mental health programs. Issue 2 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Neutral position - I believe the data supports mental health as being a primary/critical factor contributing to homelessness, but not the only factor. Candidate: Chet Hand | Boone County Judge/Executive

Issue 2 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Housing and workforce training or retraining are often just as effective. Candidate: Gary W. Moore | Boone County Judge/Executive

Accordion Menu Financing and restructuring TANK (Transportation Agency of Northern Kentucky) should be a top priority in the region in the coming years. Issue 3 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Candidate: Chet Hand | Boone County Judge/Executive

Issue 3 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 Candidate: Gary W. Moore | Boone County Judge/Executive

Accordion Menu Boone County’s boards and commissions should represent the county’s population, with regards to race, gender, age and ZIP code. Issue 4 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Race, Gender, and Age are discriminatory elements and should not be considered. Zip yes for representation, the rest should be qualifications. Candidate: Chet Hand | Boone County Judge/Executive

Issue 4 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 Candidate: Gary W. Moore | Boone County Judge/Executive