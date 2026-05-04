How to vote in Campbell County, Kentucky

On Tuesday, May 19, voters in Campbell County will elect a Democrat and Republican to face off in November to represent them in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. But there are also important races, including for seats in the Kentucky House, county constable, county coroner and Fort Thomas City Council.

WVXU wants to give readers an easy way to access candidate information. This voter guide provides a quick way to find your candidates and navigate to their campaign website, social media and other relevant sites that offer more information about their positions.

Accordion Menu Key dates Deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot: May 5.

Excused, in-person absentee voting: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

In-person no-excuse absentee voting: May 14-16

Primary: May 19. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Accordion Menu Can I vote absentee by mail? If you can’t be at the polls on Election Day because of an approved reason (which include being stationed overseas with the military, living out-of-state to attend school, or having an illness or disability which makes it impossible to go vote in person) you can request an absentee ballot . The deadline to request a ballot mailed to your house is 14 days before the election: May 5. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your Clerk before 6:00 pm on Election Day to count. You can also put it in a drop box by that deadline. Find drop box locations here .

Accordion Menu What about excused early voting? There are a number of additional reasons other than those that qualify voters for mailed absentee ballots (including scheduled surgery, work travel or hours and being in the third trimester of pregnancy) which make voters eligible for excused in-person absentee voting.

Here’s when and where to do that:



When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

Where: Campbell County Administration Building (1098 Monmouth St Room 205, Newport, KY 41071) from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Here’s when and where to do that:When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13Where: Campbell County Administration Building (1098 Monmouth St Room 205, Newport, KY 41071) from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Accordion Menu Can I vote early if I don't have an excuse? Yes. You can do that at the following locations on Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15 or Saturday, May 16:



First Baptist Church of Cold Spring

4410 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring, KY 41076

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.



Southern Campbell Firehouse

1050 Racetrack Rd

Alexandria, KY 41001

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.



Campbell County Administration Bldg

1098 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.

Accordion Menu Where do I vote on Election Day? In Campbell County, you must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.

Accordion Menu What do you need to bring with you? In order to vote in Kentucky you must have a document that includes both your full name and your photo. As long as it has both a name and a photo, eligible identification can include federal or state IDs (such as drivers licenses or passports), documents issued by any branch of the military, a school ID or a local government ID.

Accordion Menu How do Kentucky’s primaries work? Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that you can only vote in the primary that corresponds to the political party you were affiliated with on Dec. 31 of last year. Republicans will receive ballots that list Republican candidates; Democrats will receive ballots that list only Democratic candidates. Nonpartisan races (like those for judicial positions and many local city offices) will be on both ballots. If you aren’t registered as either a Democrat or Republican, you’ll be able to vote for just the nonpartisan races.

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U.S. Senate

Joshua Blanton U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Logan Forsythe U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Dale Lewis Romans U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Vincent Anthony Thompson U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Charles Booker U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Amy McGrath U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Pamela Stevenson U.S. Senator Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

U.S. House — KY-4

Jesse Russell Brewer U.S. Representative Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP Melissa Claire Strange U.S. Representative Party: Democratic Contact info: Learn more: BP

Republican candidates

U.S. Senate

Andy Barr U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Anissa Catlett U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Michael James Faris U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Jonathan M. Holliday U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Nate Morris U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

George Washington U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Daniel Cameron U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

James D. Duncan U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Jimmy I. Leon U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

A. Nick Shelley U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

Other Donald Wenzel U.S. Senator Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

U.S. House — KY-4

Ed Gallrein U.S. Representative Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Thomas Massie U.S. Representative Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP

Kentucky House of Representatives

(Don't know what district you're in? Click here.)

KY House District 78

Mark Hart State Representative District: 78 Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: BP Brandon N. Montano State Representative District: 78 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP

County Judge/Executive

The county judge/executive's priority is the administrator of the county. They have the authority to create, abolish, or combine any county department/agency and/or adjust its functions, but they must get approval from the fiscal court first. They also have to keep the fiscal court informed of county operations. The county judge/executive carries substantial responsibility for the county government’s finances.

Andrew "Andy" Schabell Campbell County Judge Executive Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: Steve Pendery Campbell County Judge Executive Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more:

Jailer

A county jailer maintains the jail. They must maintain certain standards set forth by the Commonwealth, including health, safety, record and equipment keeping, treatment of prisoners and other guidelines. A jailer must also assure documentation, such as mail, safely reaches the prisoners. A jailer must receive training and be certified once elected and once annually. A jailer and judge/executive also work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement depending on the county’s contract.

Ryan Grosser Campbell County Jailer Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: Brian Jennings Campbell County Jailer Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more:

County Commissioner — District 1

County commissioners only exist in certain counties. They have no duties beyond those they have as members of the fiscal court — though they may occasionally perform weddings with the approval of the governor or judge/executive. But as members of the fiscal court, they set county-wide policies, manage county budgets, and act as a point of contact for community needs.

Brian Painter Campbell County Commissioner District: 1 Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: Dave Fischer Campbell County Commissioner District: 1 Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more:

Coroner

The county coroner has full power and authority of peace officers, including the power to arrest, to bear arms, and to administer oaths. A principal duty is to determine the cause of death when applicable. A coroner may conduct police-like investigations, impound vehicles, and more.

Derek Myers Campbell County Coroner Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: BP Mark Schweitzer Campbell County Coroner Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more:

Constable — 1st Magisterial District

The county constables were generally considered peace keepers, and still may be in some counties. But current law does not require a constable to have any police training or certificate. They are mainly in charge of making reports to the fiscal court on civil processes/orders, totals, and any fees received for the civil service process.

Sean Donelan Campbell County Constable Party: Republican Contact info: Learn more: Ken Warden Campbell County Constable Party: Republican Status: Incumbent Contact info:

Nonpartisan candidates

Fort Thomas City Council

Voters can choose up to six candidates.

Allison Alessandro Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more: Steve Arey Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more:

Adam Blau Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: Ken Bowman Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more:

Mary Anne Brown Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more: Bradley Fennell Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Status: Incumbent Contact info:

Frances A. Hoffman Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more: Brandon Long Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more:

Lauren McIntosh Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more: Ben Pendery Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Status: Incumbent Contact info: Learn more:

Huey Pergrem Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more: Brandon Roller Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more:

Hunter Schlosser Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Eric Strange Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Status: Incumbent Contact info:

Ashley Sullivan Fort Thomas City Council Party: Nonpartisan Contact info: Learn more:

In order to help you choose between the candidates for Fort Thomas City Council, WVXU asked each to respond to five statements. Each was asked to rate their agreement with the statement on a scale of 0 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree). Each candidate was also given the space to add a sentence to elaborate on their position.

Six of the fourteen candidates responded: Steve Arey, Ken Bowman, Huey Pergrem, Brandon Roller, Eric Strange and Ashley Sullivan. Click the drop down menus to see where each candidate fell on that scale.

Accordion Menu I believe the city’s top priority should be to streamline communication by modernizing its digital platforms, such as the website and newsletter, to be more user friendly. Issue 1 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Transparency is a top priority for me at meetings and decisions. Modernization is a need, but citizens haven’t brought that up to me as a top priority. Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 I'd like to see residents to be able to opt into particular areas of interest. Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 This is a large part in building trust back with the community. Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 I do agree. From what I’ve seen in recent meetings, this is already being worked on, and we should keep that momentum going as technology evolves. Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council



Accordion Menu All residents of Fort Thomas should have access to financial documents and they should be made public before any spending decision gets made. Issue 2 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 Access to financial documents is essential for transparency so the citizens of Fort Thomas know what is being spent. Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 I agree within reason. A minimum would need to be established. Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 Based on some concerns about money management the financial documents should be accessible. Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 I agree that financial information should be made available, perhaps a dollar threshold triggers it to be made public before a decision is made Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 As it relates to budget items, I think that’s absolutely true. Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 I support transparency and access to financial information, but some decisions require quick action, so balance is important. Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council



Accordion Menu The Fort Thomas city government’s top priority should be to restore trust in city operations and elected officials. Issue 3 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 My top priorities are transparency, due diligence and using my compliance background to bring checks and balances. Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 There is good reason for the public to have concerns. Trust should be restored soon I hope. Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 Public trust is extremely low which hinders buy in on new policies. Trust must be restored to allow new policies to move forward with public support. Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3 Level of agreement: 5 out of 5 Transparency and trust are foundational to a healthy and productive relationship between officials and residents. Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 Trust matters, but it’s earned through actions and follow-through—not by making it the top priority. Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council



Accordion Menu I am in favor of interest-free forgivable loans as a way for the city to support local business growth. Issue 4 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Every proposal is different and should be researched. Decisions should be made that benefit the citizens of Fort Thomas, not hurt them. Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4 Level of agreement: 4 out of 5 Within reason. As a past business owner that experienced ups and downs I know it could have made a big difference and could be essential for survival. Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 Only if the return on investment meets an acceptable success rate and financial return Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4 Level of agreement: 0 out of 5 Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4 Level of agreement: 0 out of 5 There are many ways a city can support its businesses and owners (and should) but this is not one of them in my view. Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4 Level of agreement: 3 out of 5 I support local businesses, but programs like this should be structured to avoid favoritism, ensure fairness, and benefit the community long term. Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council

