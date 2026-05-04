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Get your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary >>

How to vote in Campbell County, Kentucky

91.7 WVXU | By Dany Villarreal Martinez, WVXU,
Erica Peterson, WVXU
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
an illustration of the state of kentucky against a blue and red background
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NPR

On Tuesday, May 19, voters in Campbell County will elect a Democrat and Republican to face off in November to represent them in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. But there are also important races, including for seats in the Kentucky House, county constable, county coroner and Fort Thomas City Council.

WVXU wants to give readers an easy way to access candidate information. This voter guide provides a quick way to find your candidates and navigate to their campaign website, social media and other relevant sites that offer more information about their positions.

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Key dates

Deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot: May 5.
Excused, in-person absentee voting: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
In-person no-excuse absentee voting: May 14-16
Primary: May 19. Polls will be open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

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Can I vote absentee by mail?

If you can’t be at the polls on Election Day because of an approved reason (which include being stationed overseas with the military, living out-of-state to attend school, or having an illness or disability which makes it impossible to go vote in person) you can request an absentee ballot . The deadline to request a ballot mailed to your house is 14 days before the election: May 5. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your Clerk before 6:00 pm on Election Day to count. You can also put it in a drop box by that deadline. Find drop box locations here .

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What about excused early voting?

There are a number of additional reasons other than those that qualify voters for mailed absentee ballots (including scheduled surgery, work travel or hours and being in the third trimester of pregnancy) which make voters eligible for excused in-person absentee voting.


Here’s when and where to do that:

When: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
Where: Campbell County Administration Building (1098 Monmouth St Room 205, Newport, KY 41071) from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

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Can I vote early if I don't have an excuse?

Yes. You can do that at the following locations on Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15 or Saturday, May 16:

First Baptist Church of Cold Spring
4410 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY 41076
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.

Southern Campbell Firehouse
1050 Racetrack Rd
Alexandria, KY 41001
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.

Campbell County Administration Bldg
1098 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 15 and 16.

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Where do I vote on Election Day?

In Campbell County, you must go to the location assigned to your precinct. You can look up that information here.

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What do you need to bring with you?

In order to vote in Kentucky you must have a document that includes both your full name and your photo. As long as it has both a name and a photo, eligible identification can include federal or state IDs (such as drivers licenses or passports), documents issued by any branch of the military, a school ID or a local government ID.

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How do Kentucky’s primaries work?

Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning that you can only vote in the primary that corresponds to the political party you were affiliated with on Dec. 31 of last year. Republicans will receive ballots that list Republican candidates; Democrats will receive ballots that list only Democratic candidates. Nonpartisan races (like those for judicial positions and many local city offices) will be on both ballots. If you aren’t registered as either a Democrat or Republican, you’ll be able to vote for just the nonpartisan races.

Candidates

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Wikimedia Commons

Democratic candidates

U.S. Senate

Joshua Blanton

Joshua Blanton

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:

Logan Forsythe

Logan Forsythe

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:

Dale Lewis Romans

Dale Lewis Romans

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:

Vincent Anthony Thompson

Vincent Anthony Thompson

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
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Charles Booker

Charles Booker

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:

Amy McGrath

Amy McGrath

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
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Pamela Stevenson

Pamela Stevenson

U.S. Senator
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:

U.S. House — KY-4

Jesse Russell Brewer

Jesse Russell Brewer

U.S. Representative
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:
Melissa Claire Strange

Melissa Claire Strange

U.S. Representative
Party: Democratic
Contact info:
Learn more:

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Wikimedia Commons

Republican candidates

U.S. Senate

Andy Barr

Andy Barr

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:

Anissa Catlett

Anissa Catlett

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Michael James Faris

Michael James Faris

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Jonathan M. Holliday

Jonathan M. Holliday

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Nate Morris

Nate Morris

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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George Washington

George Washington

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Daniel Cameron

Daniel Cameron

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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James D. Duncan

James D. Duncan

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick

Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Jimmy I. Leon

Jimmy I. Leon

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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A. Nick Shelley

A. Nick Shelley

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Other Donald Wenzel

Other Donald Wenzel

U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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U.S. House — KY-4

Ed Gallrein

Ed Gallrein

U.S. Representative
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:
Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie

U.S. Representative
Party: Republican
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:

Kentucky House of Representatives

(Don't know what district you're in? Click here.)

KY House District 78

Mark Hart

Mark Hart

State Representative
District: 78
Party: Republican
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:
Brandon N. Montano

Brandon N. Montano

State Representative
District: 78
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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County Judge/Executive

The county judge/executive's priority is the administrator of the county. They have the authority to create, abolish, or combine any county department/agency and/or adjust its functions, but they must get approval from the fiscal court first. They also have to keep the fiscal court informed of county operations. The county judge/executive carries substantial responsibility for the county government’s finances.

Andrew "Andy" Schabell

Andrew "Andy" Schabell

Campbell County Judge Executive
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:
Steve Pendery

Steve Pendery

Campbell County Judge Executive
Party: Republican
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:

Jailer

A county jailer maintains the jail. They must maintain certain standards set forth by the Commonwealth, including health, safety, record and equipment keeping, treatment of prisoners and other guidelines. A jailer must also assure documentation, such as mail, safely reaches the prisoners. A jailer must receive training and be certified once elected and once annually. A jailer and judge/executive also work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement depending on the county’s contract.

Ryan Grosser

Ryan Grosser

Campbell County Jailer
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:
Brian Jennings

Brian Jennings

Campbell County Jailer
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:

County Commissioner — District 1

County commissioners only exist in certain counties. They have no duties beyond those they have as members of the fiscal court — though they may occasionally perform weddings with the approval of the governor or judge/executive. But as members of the fiscal court, they set county-wide policies, manage county budgets, and act as a point of contact for community needs.

Brian Painter

Brian Painter

Campbell County Commissioner
District: 1
Party: Republican
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:
Dave Fischer

Dave Fischer

Campbell County Commissioner
District: 1
Party: Republican
Contact info:
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Coroner

The county coroner has full power and authority of peace officers, including the power to arrest, to bear arms, and to administer oaths. A principal duty is to determine the cause of death when applicable. A coroner may conduct police-like investigations, impound vehicles, and more.

Derek Myers

Derek Myers

Campbell County Coroner
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:
Mark Schweitzer

Mark Schweitzer

Campbell County Coroner
Party: Republican
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:

Constable — 1st Magisterial District

The county constables were generally considered peace keepers, and still may be in some counties. But current law does not require a constable to have any police training or certificate. They are mainly in charge of making reports to the fiscal court on civil processes/orders, totals, and any fees received for the civil service process.

Sean Donelan

Sean Donelan

Campbell County Constable
Party: Republican
Contact info:
Learn more:
Ken Warden

Ken Warden

Campbell County Constable
Party: Republican
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:

Nonpartisan candidates

Fort Thomas City Council

Voters can choose up to six candidates.

Allison Alessandro

Allison Alessandro

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Steve Arey

Steve Arey

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Adam Blau

Adam Blau

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:
Ken Bowman

Ken Bowman

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Mary Anne Brown

Mary Anne Brown

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Bradley Fennell

Bradley Fennell

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Frances A. Hoffman

Frances A. Hoffman

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Lauren McIntosh

Lauren McIntosh

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:
Ben Pendery

Ben Pendery

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Learn more:
Huey Pergrem

Huey Pergrem

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Brandon Roller

Brandon Roller

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:
Hunter Schlosser

Hunter Schlosser

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Eric Strange

Eric Strange

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Status: Incumbent
Contact info:
Ashley Sullivan

Ashley Sullivan

Fort Thomas City Council
Party: Nonpartisan
Contact info:
Learn more:

In order to help you choose between the candidates for Fort Thomas City Council, WVXU asked each to respond to five statements. Each was asked to rate their agreement with the statement on a scale of 0 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree). Each candidate was also given the space to add a sentence to elaborate on their position.

Six of the fourteen candidates responded: Steve Arey, Ken Bowman, Huey Pergrem, Brandon Roller, Eric Strange and Ashley Sullivan. Click the drop down menus to see where each candidate fell on that scale.

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I believe the city’s top priority should be to streamline communication by modernizing its digital platforms, such as the website and newsletter, to be more user friendly.

Issue 1
Steve Arey
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
Transparency is a top priority for me at meetings and decisions. Modernization is a need, but citizens haven’t brought that up to me as a top priority.
Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1
Ken Bowman
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
I'd like to see residents to be able to opt into particular areas of interest.
Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1
Huey Pergrem
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1
Brandon Roller
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
This is a large part in building trust back with the community.
Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1
Eric Strange
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 1
Ashley Sullivan
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
I do agree. From what I’ve seen in recent meetings, this is already being worked on, and we should keep that momentum going as technology evolves.
Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council

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All residents of Fort Thomas should have access to financial documents and they should be made public before any spending decision gets made.

Issue 2
Steve Arey
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
Access to financial documents is essential for transparency so the citizens of Fort Thomas know what is being spent.
Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2
Ken Bowman
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
I agree within reason. A minimum would need to be established.
Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2
Huey Pergrem
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
Based on some concerns about money management the financial documents should be accessible.
Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2
Brandon Roller
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
I agree that financial information should be made available, perhaps a dollar threshold triggers it to be made public before a decision is made
Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2
Eric Strange
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
As it relates to budget items, I think that’s absolutely true.
Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 2
Ashley Sullivan
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
I support transparency and access to financial information, but some decisions require quick action, so balance is important.
Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council

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The Fort Thomas city government’s top priority should be to restore trust in city operations and elected officials.

Issue 3
Steve Arey
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
My top priorities are transparency, due diligence and using my compliance background to bring checks and balances.
Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3
Ken Bowman
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
There is good reason for the public to have concerns. Trust should be restored soon I hope.
Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3
Huey Pergrem
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
Public trust is extremely low which hinders buy in on new policies. Trust must be restored to allow new policies to move forward with public support.
Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3
Brandon Roller
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3
Eric Strange
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
Transparency and trust are foundational to a healthy and productive relationship between officials and residents.
Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 3
Ashley Sullivan
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
Trust matters, but it’s earned through actions and follow-through—not by making it the top priority.
Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council

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I am in favor of interest-free forgivable loans as a way for the city to support local business growth.

Issue 4
Steve Arey
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
Every proposal is different and should be researched. Decisions should be made that benefit the citizens of Fort Thomas, not hurt them.
Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4
Ken Bowman
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
Within reason. As a past business owner that experienced ups and downs I know it could have made a big difference and could be essential for survival.
Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4
Huey Pergrem
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
Only if the return on investment meets an acceptable success rate and financial return
Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4
Brandon Roller
Level of agreement: 0 out of 5
Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4
Eric Strange
Level of agreement: 0 out of 5
There are many ways a city can support its businesses and owners (and should) but this is not one of them in my view.
Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 4
Ashley Sullivan
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
I support local businesses, but programs like this should be structured to avoid favoritism, ensure fairness, and benefit the community long term.
Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council

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The city’s priority in future development projects should be to preserve the historic look of Fort Thomas above all else.

Issue 5
Steve Arey
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
Our historic look should always be taken into consideration, but there are other factors like safety to weigh when making those decisions.
Candidate: Steve Arey | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 5
Ken Bowman
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
We all love the character and history of this community.
Candidate: Ken Bowman | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 5
Huey Pergrem
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
The historic look of Fort Thomas is our main selling point and should be preserved to attract new investments.
Candidate: Huey Pergrem | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 5
Brandon Roller
Level of agreement: 4 out of 5
Candidate: Brandon Roller | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 5
Eric Strange
Level of agreement: 5 out of 5
Change in various forms is inevitable over time and must be thoughtfully addressed through the lens of preservation in a city like Fort Thomas.
Candidate: Eric Strange | Fort Thomas City Council

Issue 5
Ashley Sullivan
Level of agreement: 3 out of 5
I value the character of Fort Thomas, but it’s about balance—not putting any one priority above everything else.
Candidate: Ashley Sullivan | Fort Thomas City Council
Tags
Kentucky
Dany Villarreal Martinez, WVXU
Dany joined WVXU as the first Adam R. Scripps Fellow in2026.
See stories by Dany Villarreal Martinez, WVXU
Erica Peterson, WVXU
Erica Peterson brings nearly two decades of journalism experience in the region to WVXU.
See stories by Erica Peterson, WVXU