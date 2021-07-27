-
A tax levy review committee is recommending renewal of the Hamilton County children's services levy this year.The levy is based on a percentage of the…
-
Pandemic lockdowns and restrictions kept many people home from jobs and kids home from school for about a year. Regulations were meant to protect people…
-
The United Way of Greater Cincinnati has a new CEO: the current head of Hamilton County Job and Family Services. Moira Weir succeeds Ross Meyer, who has…
-
Hamilton County Job and Family Services is celebrating 60 foster care students in a ceremony tonight. The 20th annual Celebration of Dreams will honor…
-
Ohio's Child Support payment system is changing. Participants will get letters early next month outlining the change from e-QuickPay Mastercards to smiONE…
-
When Hamilton County taxpayers approved an expanded Children's Services levy in November, some of those extra dollars were marked for new programs. Now,…
-
Hamilton County voters will have a new tax levy on the ballot this November. Two of the three commissioners approved a "bridge" to aid an existing…
-
The ongoing opioid crisis has caused a dramatic increase in the number of children being removed from their homes due to one or both parents being…
-
Foster children aging out of Hamilton County’s child welfare system cost almost eighteen million dollars in social expenses and lost productivity each…
-
Fueled by the heroin crisis, there are now more kids in Hamilton County foster care than in the past two decades.Case workers at the county's Job and…