Thomas Massie talks with Cincinnati Edition

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie was elected to represent Kentucky’s 4th District in 2012 after serving as Lewis County judge-executive.

He’s been re-elected to the office ever since and he has earned a reputation for voting his mind, even when that goes against the rest of his party or the commander in chief.

Now President Trump is throwing his political weight behind challenger Ed Gallrein to try to defeat Massie in the Republican primary on May 19.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to Rep. Massie about the race and why he is seeking re-election.

Cincinnati Edition invited Ed Gallrein onto the show, but his campaign did not respond to repeated invitations.

We follow the interview with analysis and fact-checking of the race.

Guests:



Congressman Thomas Massie, Republican representing Kentucky's 4th District

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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