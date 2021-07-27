-
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has overcome a challenge from first time Democratic candidate Alexandra Owensby to retain his seat in Kentucky District 4,…
-
Across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, absentee ballots have been mailed, early voting is in place, and Nov. 3 – Election Day – is here. No matter how or when…
-
Rep. Thomas Massie faces a challenge this November from Democrat Alexandra Owensby in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District. Massie has held the seat for…
-
After a strong showing in the Kentucky Democratic primary, defeating Shanon Fabert by nearly 12,000 votes, Dr. Alexandra Owensby will now face incumbent…
-
With most of the state's polling places reporting, there will likely be no upsets in Kentucky's primary. However, this comes without results from the…
-
More than two months ago, president and prolific tweeter Donald Trump turned his legion of social media followers on a fellow Republican: Northern…
-
Todd McMurtry, the Northern Kentucky lawyer famous for being part of the legal team representing a Covington Catholic High School student in suits against…
-
Northern Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie became the focus of widespread national scorn, even from within his own Republican Party, all the way to the…
-
The Kentucky General Assembly is in session, the latest poll shows Senator Mitch McConnell trailing Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, Representative Tom…
-
Four southwest Ohio, eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky U.S. House members voted "no" late Tuesday night on the bill to avert the nation falling over…