Massie closer to forcing Epstein file release, Rand Paul thanks Jimmy Kimmel and more top stories

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie says he’ll soon have all the signatures he needs to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his crusade, the response from President Trump and what Congressional leaders could do to stop him.

Also on our weekly news review, we hear why Jimmy Kimmel thanked Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

Plus, how the Reds raised fans’ hopes only to let them down.

And remembering a local bar owner who helped spur the rebirth of one of Cincinnati’s coolest neighborhoods.

Guests:

Mckenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Richard Skinner, sports anchor and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12 News

C. Trent Rosecrans, senior writer, The Athletic

Sydney Franklin, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Keith Pandolfi, food and dining writer, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show: