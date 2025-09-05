Massie joins Epstein survivors, Vance says Democrats rigged the game, plus more top stories

Survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein made an emotional plea at the U.S. Capitol this week. Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie joined them in calling for the release of the Epstein files. On Cincinnati Edition, Massie’s bipartisan push.

Plus, Vice President JD Vance says Republicans need to play hardball when it comes to redistricting. Why the redistricting process has caught the eye of the Trump administration.

Then, why Cincinnati City Council might spend nearly $5 million more on public safety.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Signal Ohio

Sylvia Goodman, reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

