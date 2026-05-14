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Politics
Cincinnati Edition

A look at the heated primary for Boone County judge-executive

Published May 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Chet Hand, left, and Gary Moore.
Courtesy
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Candidate Facebook
Chet Hand, left, and Gary Moore.

Boone County has for years been one of the fastest-growing counties in Greater Cincinnati and in the state of Kentucky.

Now voters there are in the grips of a heated primary for a top political post.

On Cincinnati Edition, a longtime judge-executive has a new challenger. We talk to the incumbent, Gary Moore, first elected to the job in 1998. And learn about his challenger, Chet Hand, who’s currently a Boone County commissioner.

Plus analysis and factchecking of the race and the differences between the candidates on the issues.

Cincinnati Edition invited Boone County Commissioner Chet Hand onto the program but he had to cancel due to illness.

Guests:

  • Gary Moore, judge-executive, R-Boone County
  • Kenton Hornbeck, reporter, LINK nky
  • Jolene Almendarez, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

The interview with Gary Moore was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls during that portion of the program. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGary MooreKentuckyBoone County
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