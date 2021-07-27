-
Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore has led his Northern Kentucky county through unprecedented growth. It is one of the fastest-growing counties in…
Northern Kentucky voter turnout in Tuesday's primary election was abysmally low, despite the presence of some significant contests in all of the…
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened an investigation into why 92 cases of possible child abuse or neglect in Boone County were…
After nearly a decade of government and legal delays, Boonespring Transitional Care Center will break ground late this year near Union, barring any…
Next Tuesday Kentucky voters will choose the candidates to run in the general election for the US House and Senate. They will also decide on who runs for…
UPDATE 5/1/14 3:16pmThe Kentucky State Police has denied Boone County's request. In a release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department says the KSP cited…
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding a meeting Thursday evening to get input on plans to reconstruct the I-71/75 interchange at Mt. Zion…