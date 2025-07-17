High-resolution aerial imagery aims to aid in emergencies

Kentucky has become the first state in the nation to adopt technology that officials say will help when the next disaster strikes. Kentucky’s certified 911 call centers now have access to high-resolution aerial images of the entirety of the state's geography, along with light detection and ranging data, which helps emergency teams when rescuing individuals in distress.

Since 2022, Kentucky has had 19 weather and climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion — including seven in 2024 alone, according to federal data.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how this new technology could help keep you safer in the next emergency weather situation.

These images are free to access and open to the public online at the KYFromAbove Explorer.

Guests:



Kent Anness, Geospatial Information Officer, Commonwealth Office of Technology

Kevin Vogelpohl, director, Boone County Emergency Management

