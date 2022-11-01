NKY career training programs get a boost from the governor

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky Tuesday.

Beshear made the announcement at Holmes High School in Covington, which will receive part of that funding to improve the school's Chapman Vocational Center on campus.

Holmes' Assistant Principal and Director of Career and Technical Education David Hartman said the nearly $5 million grant the school is receiving will help with renovations and new equipment to meet the growing demand for technical training with current students.

"The demand is here," Hartman said. "We will be able to increase class size and workstations, say, in welding. Manufacturing is a great need in our region."

Newport and Boone County school districts were also recipients of grants from the state.

Over $2 million was awarded to Newport Independent Schools to renovate the high school's graphic arts and Mac lab. This planned renovation will also include space for a new culinary program for students.

Boone County Schools was granted nearly $5 million to expand its STEAM-focused program at the Ignite Institute for high school level students.

The injection of money from the state is part of Gov. Beshear's plan to invest in educational programs that will prepare students for careers in technology and manufacturing.

"It's going to prepare students for jobs that they can raise their families on," said Beshear, citing the growth of manufacturing jobs in the state. "It's the perfect time to invest to make sure we have the right programs to get the very best equipment."

During the press conference, the governor also announced grants for the Northern Kentucky Water District, along with funding for senior living in Newport and facilities for the developmentally disabled in Fort Mitchell.