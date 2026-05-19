See live election results from Kentucky's May 2026 primary

On Tuesday, May 19, Kentucky voters head to the polls to elect the Democrats and Republicans who will face off in November's general election. Races include those vying to replace longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is retiring, to a heated primary between similarly longtime Northern Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and his Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein. A number of local county commission and judge/executive races are also on the ballot.

Soon after polls close at 6 p.m. local time, you can find live results of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives seats from The Associated Press below.

For coverage of local races in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, visit this page later Tuesday evening, which will include a link to our coverage of local race results as soon as they become available.

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