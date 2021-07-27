-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there's a chance funding will come together for the Brent Spence Bridge if the $1.2 trillion bipartisan…
The measure's prospects in the Senate are dim after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he opposed the bipartisan, 9/11-style panel.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he doesn’t think the year enslaved Africans were first brought to colonial America is one of the most...
It's been 105 days since St. Elizabeth Healthcare offered 96 vaccines the first day they were available. Now, it can provide 1,400 per day. Senator Mitch…
A Republican-sponsored bill in the Kentucky legislature would require the governor to replace a departing U.S. senator with someone from the same...
On his last day as senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell directly tied the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to outgoing President Donald Trump."The mob…
The Senate majority leader's remarks are his strongest against the president since the Jan. 6 riot.
Donald Trump, impeached twice and soon to be gone from the White House, will likely always have his corps of MAGA hat-wearing fans who believe he can do…
Hours after violent pro-Trump extremists forced evacuations of the House and Senate, pausing the process of certifying the votes, top leaders insisted they would finish the process "tonight."
As we dug into the data to see which stories resonated with you most in 2020, two topics dominated, not at all unsurprisingly.Our coverage of the pandemic…