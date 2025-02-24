Ramaswamy to announce campaign, McConnell to retire, Ind. property tax talks, plus more regional politics

Kentucky's longest-serving senator, Mitch McConnell, announced his retirement last week. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his most consequential votes that have shaped the current political landscape.

Billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is expected to announce his run for Ohio governor today. Will stepping into the race change the stakes for other candidates?

Plus, a major property tax reform bill in Indiana gets an overhaul. What the governor and lawmakers are saying about the changes.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

