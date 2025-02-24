© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Ramaswamy to announce campaign, McConnell to retire, Ind. property tax talks, plus more regional politics

Published February 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
a man in a gray suit, white button-up shirt and red tie speaks into a microphone held by a reporter
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy answers questions from reporters on Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Kentucky's longest-serving senator, Mitch McConnell, announced his retirement last week. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his most consequential votes that have shaped the current political landscape.

Billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is expected to announce his run for Ohio governor today. Will stepping into the race change the stakes for other candidates?

Plus, a major property tax reform bill in Indiana gets an overhaul. What the governor and lawmakers are saying about the changes.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMitch McConnellVivek Ramaswamyproperty tax rateIndiana
