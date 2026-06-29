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Where to find cooling centers in the Tri-State

91.7 WVXU | By Isabel Nissley, WVXU
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
Kids swimming at the public pool at the Evanston Recreation Center in 2022.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Kids swimming at the public pool at the Evanston Recreation Center in 2022.

Much of the Tri-State is under a heat advisory until Thursday evening. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the 90s this week. The heat index could reach 105.

Officials warn the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

To stay safe, drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, cool off in air conditioning and check on your neighbors.

Cities throughout the region are opening cooling centers for people seeking relief from the extreme heat. Here’s where they are.

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Recreation Centers

  • Locations are open throughout the week during regular operating hours. Hours may vary on holidays and weekends. Visit each location's website for updated hours of operations.

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Libraries

  • Locations are open throughout the week during regular operating hours. Hours may vary on holidays and weekends. Visit each location's website for updated hours of operations.

The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati Locations

  • Over-the-Rhine Corps (114 E Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202) — Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (Closed on Friday 7/3 for the holiday)
  • West Side Corps (3503 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205) — Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Center Hill Corps (6381 Center Hill Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224) — Open Monday & Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed on Friday 7/3 for the holiday)

Select YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Locations 

  • Blue Ash, Campbell County, Clermont Family, Clippard Family, Gamble-Nippert, Highland County, M. E. Lyons, Powel Crosley, Jr., R. C. Durr
  • Please note that because YMCA day camps are in session, all guests accessing the facility as a cooling center will be required to present a valid photo ID upon entry. This security measure helps ensure the safety of the children in YMCA care.

Butler County

MidPointe Library Liberty, 6716 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield

  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton

  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford

  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Campbell County

Campbell County Public Library – Newport Branch, 901 East Sixth Street, Newport
Campbell County Public Library – Cold Spring Branch, 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring
Campbell County Public Library – Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, 1000 Highland Avenue, Highland Heights

  • Monday, June 29–Thursday, July 2: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 4: Closed for Independence Day
  • Sunday, July 5: 1 to 5 p.m.

Campbell County Public Library – Alexandria Branch, 8333 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria

  • Monday, June 29–Friday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 4: Closed for Independence Day
  • Sunday, July 5: 1 to 5 p.m.

Campbell County Senior and Wellness Center, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights

  • Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday–Sunday: Closed

Additional cooling shelters will be added as they are confirmed. The most up-to-date list is posted on the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CampbellCoKYEmergencyManagement

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Lawrenceburg Boy Scout Cabin, 461 West High St. Lawrenceburg

  • Monday, June 29 at 8 a.m. to Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m.
  • Individuals or families in need will have access to a shelter monitored by the Lawrenceburg Police Department - Indiana, with air conditioning, cots, blankets and water. First come/first served. Nine cots available.

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Isabel Nissley, WVXU
Isabel joined WVXU in 2024 to cover the environment.
See stories by Isabel Nissley, WVXU