Where to find cooling centers in the Tri-State

Much of the Tri-State is under a heat advisory until Thursday evening. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the 90s this week. The heat index could reach 105.

Officials warn the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

To stay safe, drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, cool off in air conditioning and check on your neighbors.

Cities throughout the region are opening cooling centers for people seeking relief from the extreme heat. Here’s where they are.

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Recreation Centers



Locations are open throughout the week during regular operating hours. Hours may vary on holidays and weekends. Visit each location's website for updated hours of operations.

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Libraries



Locations are open throughout the week during regular operating hours. Hours may vary on holidays and weekends. Visit each location's website for updated hours of operations.

The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati Locations



Over-the-Rhine Corps (114 E Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202) — Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. ( Closed on Friday 7/3 for the holiday)

West Side Corps (3503 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205) — Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Center Hill Corps (6381 Center Hill Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224) — Open Monday & Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed on Friday 7/3 for the holiday)

Select YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Locations



Blue Ash, Campbell County, Clermont Family, Clippard Family, Gamble-Nippert, Highland County, M. E. Lyons, Powel Crosley, Jr., R. C. Durr

Please note that because YMCA day camps are in session, all guests accessing the facility as a cooling center will be required to present a valid photo ID upon entry. This security measure helps ensure the safety of the children in YMCA care.

Butler County

MidPointe Library Liberty, 6716 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield

9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton

9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford

9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton



10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday-Saturday

Campbell County

Campbell County Public Library – Newport Branch, 901 East Sixth Street, Newport

Campbell County Public Library – Cold Spring Branch, 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring

Campbell County Public Library – Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, 1000 Highland Avenue, Highland Heights



Monday, June 29–Thursday, July 2: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Closed for Independence Day

Sunday, July 5: 1 to 5 p.m.

Campbell County Public Library – Alexandria Branch, 8333 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria



Monday, June 29–Friday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Closed for Independence Day

Sunday, July 5: 1 to 5 p.m.

Campbell County Senior and Wellness Center, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights



Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: Closed

Additional cooling shelters will be added as they are confirmed. The most up-to-date list is posted on the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CampbellCoKYEmergencyManagement

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Lawrenceburg Boy Scout Cabin, 461 West High St. Lawrenceburg



Monday, June 29 at 8 a.m. to Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m.

Individuals or families in need will have access to a shelter monitored by the Lawrenceburg Police Department - Indiana, with air conditioning, cots, blankets and water. First come/first served. Nine cots available.

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