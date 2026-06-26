Hamilton County animal shelter issues ‘Code Red,’ waives adoption fees this weekend

Hamilton County's animal shelter is close to running out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside is at "code red" for the first time in more than a year as it cares for nearly 900 animals. Last week, it had just 15 empty kennels.

“That puts a substantial strain on the resources that we have to care for the animals. Manpower is a big part of it, keeping the animals enriched through enrichment [and] walks. Feeding and cleaning gets behind,” said Senior Manager of Community Engagement Lisa Colina.

She tells WVXU economic challenges are contributing to the crowded conditions at the shelter. Cincinnati Animal CARE has received a substantial number of owner surrender requests, when people can no longer care for their pets.

“The cost of living, the cost of food is a lot right now,” Colina said.

Cincinnati Animal CARE has a community pantry at 3949 Colerain Ave. It's open seven days a week from 1 to 6 p.m. and offers food, leashes, collars, clothes, beds, steps and more.

The shelter has also seen several pets left behind when the owner moves.

Colina says the shelter is expecting an influx of lost pets around the July Fourth holiday. Fireworks can spook even the most well-behaved animal, leading them to run away out of fear.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees for adult animals this weekend as it tries to free up needed space. The promotion runs Friday through Sunday at both shelter locations in Northside, as well as all PetSmart adoption events and all eligible animals in foster homes.

“The animal shelter is no place for any animal, let alone these tiny little babies, and these seniors, and everybody in between. All of them are deserving of homes,” Colina said. “We need our community to really step up and help us.”

Cincinnati Animal CARE is also offering free microchips for the first 100 people at its low-cost vaccine clinic Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.

How to help your pets deal with fireworks, thunderstorms

July is the busiest month for intakes at Cincinnati Animal CARE. The combination of Fourth of July fireworks and thunderstorm season mean many pets get lost and end up at the shelter.

Colina offers these tips for keeping your pets safe:



Keep a close eye on your pet. Make sure doors are locked and gates are latched to prevent your furry friend from running away.

If you know your pet is afraid of fireworks, make an appointment with the vet to discuss options like light sedatives.

When fireworks are going off, give your pet a safe place to be. You can move to a room that has few windows and turn on soft music.

Get your pet microchipped to increase your odds of reuniting with it if it runs away.

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