New rules set for July 4th celebration at Summit Park

The city of Blue Ash is tightening up the rules around the community's "Red, White and Blue Ash" Fourth of July celebration. The move comes after an incident last year when young people set off their own fireworks, causing panic at the large-scale event.

These are the changes coming to the Saturday, July 4, event in 2026, according to a release:

New safety measures

Fenced perimeter with four designated entry and exit points. All entrances will be staffed by security personnel and under camera surveillance

Glendale Milford Road will be closed from E. Lake Forest Dr. to the MadTree property located at 4321 Glendale Milford Rd., beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Additional closures will be implemented along Glendale Milford Rd. as the night progresses. These closures will remain in place until the event has concluded, and traffic has cleared from the area

New rules

Event entrances will open at 3:30 pm. Attendees will not be allowed to enter early.

No chair drop off prior to entrances opening

No umbrellas

No one under 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian present

All bags must be clear and not exceed the size of 16" x 16" x 8". Small clutches (no larger than 4.5" x 6.5") are permitted

All bags and carry-in items will be subject to search upon entry or at any time while inside the event

Businesses within the festival perimeter may be accessed via the entrance on Summit Parkway.

Contact the individual businesses for the most up-to-date July 4th hours. The event rules will apply at this entrance throughout the entire day.

Existing rules that will remain in place

Foldable chairs and blankets are permitted

No tents, stakes, tarps, canopies, or other coverings

No coolers

No outside alcohol

No dogs or other pets

“These are significant modifications to the way this event has been carried out in the past,” Blue Ash Communications Coordinator Rachel Murray says in a statement. “Following an incident at last year’s event, we took a close look at ways to enhance both safety and overall guest experience. These updates reflect our commitment to providing a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees and align with best practices used at major events across the region.”

That "incident" happened in 2025 when roughly 400 unaccompanied youth set off fireworks at the annual event, leading to panic and several arrests, the Blue Ash Police Department told our news partner WCPO.

This year's Red, White and Blue Ash takes place Saturday, July 4.

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