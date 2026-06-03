Controversial Hyde Park project files for 'planned development' with a new design

Developers submitted new design plans this week for a controversial mixed-use project on Hyde Park Square. Changes include no hotel, fewer housing units, new traffic and parking patterns, and a maximum height 10 feet less than the last design.

Development spokesperson Jay Kincaid says the team is committed to listening to feedback from the community.

"They've spent approximately $500,000 reworking this plan to address the concerns of the neighborhood," Kincaid told WVXU. "They are approaching this in a collaborative spirit — not wanting to disrupt the neighborhood, not wanting to change the character of the space, but to position it to continue to be an iconic space for generations to come."

The Cincinnati Planning Commission and City Council approved a zoning change for the original design last year. Opposing residents gathered enough signatures for a referendum to overturn the zone change, but developers withdrew the application before the election.

Developers are again seeking a zone change for planned development status, in part because the proposed height is about 15 feet higher than current zoning allows.

You can see the full 91-page filing at this link; it includes several renderings and draft design plans.

See a summary of changes below, as provided by the development team (article continues after):

What's in the new plan

The project is proposed as residential with first-floor commercial space. It includes the renovation of the existing A L'aise building with up to 45 units, plus one new building with about 116 units, all priced for market rate.

The new building is proposed for six stories instead of seven.

'We've actually increased the total square footage of residential, but we've reduced the number of units," said Nick Lingenfelter, Chief Development Officer at lead developer PLK Communities. "In doing so, it allows us to still cover the same costs, but lessen the number of people and impact to the area, but still keep it at an elevated level that meets the standard of Hyde Park."

An underground garage will provide parking for residents, businesses, and the general public; it will include between 235 and 362 parking spaces depending on how deep the final garage ends up being.

The primary residential parking access has been moved from Edwards Rd. to Michigan Ave., to address concerns about congestion and pedestrian safety near Hyde Park School.

The new design includes two outdoor plazas: one for resident use, and one accessible to the public and likely to be used for outdoor seating by restaurants that end up occupying the first-floor commercial space.

Community response

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council officially opposed the previous plans, along with other independently-organized opposition.

A spokesperson for HPNC tells WVXU they will review the new design in detail before taking an official position.

"This is a new application ... this is a chance to look at it with fresh eyes and start from square one," said Sarah Ott Lautar, chair of the HPNC Zoning Committee. "I'm hopeful that the city, the neighborhood, and the development team can work together productively."

Lingenfelter says they are committed to a collaborative process.

"I'm sure there will be additional feedback, and we're absolutely here to listen and address concerns as we continue to move forward," he said.

What happens next

The city's Department of Planning and Engagement will review the submission and collect feedback from the public over the next few months. The project also needs a new coordinated site review.

Developers hope to get approval from Planning Commission in late summer or early fall, with City Council consideration in the weeks following.

A new total cost estimate is not available. Lingenfelter says they will likely pursue tax incentives from the city,

"Projects of this scale do not happen without some type of incentive," he said. "The question is, what is that incentive?"

Construction is expected to take between 24 and 30 months from ground breaking to completion.

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